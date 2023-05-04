Home / Cities / Pune News / Super Dimona aircrafts take flight to mark 75 years of NDA

Super Dimona aircrafts take flight to mark 75 years of NDA

ByNadeem Inamdar
May 04, 2023 12:05 AM IST

Year-long celebratory activities are to be held from 16 January 2023 to 16 January 2024 to celebrate NDA’s achievements in numerous fields.

PUNE

On May 4, NDA cadets and instructors will fly to the Air Force Academy in Dundigal, Hyderabad, to meet with AFA cadets. (HT PHOTO)
On May 4, NDA cadets and instructors will fly to the Air Force Academy in Dundigal, Hyderabad, to meet with AFA cadets. (HT PHOTO)

Two Super Dimona aircrafts took flight from Air Force Training Team (AFTT) at the National Defence Academy (NDA), commemorating 75 glorious years of the institute in crafting military leaders of the Indian Armed Forces.

The NDA, as part of the theme ‘Forging Joint Military Leadership’ started off with a cross-country flight to Air Force Academy and back on May 3.

Year-long celebratory activities are to be held from 16 January 2023 to 16 January 2024 to celebrate NDA’s achievements in numerous fields.

The formation was flagged off by Maj Gen Sanjeev Dogra, Deputy Commandant and Chief Instructor of NDA. The ferry began on the morning of May 3 from NDA.

On May 4, NDA cadets and instructors will fly to the Air Force Academy in Dundigal, Hyderabad, to meet with AFA cadets.

The flight will be completed when it returns to NDA on May 5, exhibiting the Tri-Services ideals and culture of this outstanding institution.

Six cadets and two instructors flew the Super Dimona aircraft for around 1400 kilometres.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
national defence academy pune indian armed forces + 1 more
national defence academy pune indian armed forces
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 04, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out