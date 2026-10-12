SUVs rule Pune’s roads, account for 7 in 10 cars registered

Punekars’ choice in cars is shifting from traditional hatchbacks and sedans to sports utility vehicles (SUVs) and compact SUVs; driven by the demand for more space, higher ground clearance, better road visibility and greater convenience for family travel. Vehicle registration data from the Pune Regional Transport Office (RTO) shows that SUVs and compact SUVs accounted for nearly seven out of every 10 cars registered in the city between January 1 and August 31, 2026. Of the 54,613 cars registered during this period, 38,558 belonged to these two categories, accounting for 70.60% of the total registrations.

Of the 54,613 cars registered during this period, 38,558 belonged to these two categories, accounting for 70.60% of the total registrations. (HT)

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The Pune RTO data underlines the growing dominance of SUVs in Pune’s passenger vehicle market. During the aforementioned eight-month period, 8,861 hatchbacks were registered, accounting for 16.23% of total car registrations; 4,915 multi-utility vehicles (MUVs) and vans were registered, accounting for 9% of total registrations; and 2,112 sedans were registered, accounting for 3.87% of total registrations. A total 10,973 hatchbacks and sedans were registered, accounting for less than one-third of the SUVs plus compact SUVs registered.

Swapnil Bhosale, deputy regional transport officer, Pune, said that SUVs have emerged as the leading category in the city’s car registrations. “In the first eight months of 2026, we have seen that SUVs account for the highest number of car registrations in Pune. The registration figures clearly reflect the growing preference for this category among buyers. SUV registrations are also contributing significantly to the revenue generated by the RTO,” Bhosale said.

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{{^usCountry}} The shift in preference reflects changing family requirements and wider availability of SUVs across different price segments. Traditionally associated with larger dimensions and higher prices, SUVs have become accessible to a wider range of buyers with the introduction of compact and mid-size models. Automakers are offering a variety of options with different price points, engine choices, safety features and technology, allowing customers to choose vehicles according to their budget and requirements. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The shift in preference reflects changing family requirements and wider availability of SUVs across different price segments. Traditionally associated with larger dimensions and higher prices, SUVs have become accessible to a wider range of buyers with the introduction of compact and mid-size models. Automakers are offering a variety of options with different price points, engine choices, safety features and technology, allowing customers to choose vehicles according to their budget and requirements. {{/usCountry}}

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Space and practicality are among the key factors influencing purchase decisions. Families are increasingly seeking vehicles that can accommodate daily commuting, school runs, shopping and weekend trips, while also providing sufficient room for passengers and luggage during longer journeys. The higher seating position of SUVs offers drivers a relatively elevated view of the road and surrounding traffic, while greater ground clearance can be useful when negotiating potholes, speed-breakers and certain waterlogged stretches. These features make SUVs attractive to buyers who use their cars both within Pune and for trips outside the city.

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A Pune-based SUV owner Vipul Alekar said that the additional space and versatility are important considerations while choosing a family car. “We wanted a car that would be comfortable for everyday use as well as long drives with the family. The additional boot space, higher seating position and ground clearance were important factors in our decision. We also wanted enough room for luggage when travelling with children. An SUV offered the combination of comfort and practicality we were looking for,” he said.