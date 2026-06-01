Swargate-Katraj underground metro: Excavation for shafts begins at multiple locations

Excavation work for the shafts required for the Swargate-Katraj underground metro corridor has begun at multiple locations along Satara Road. Officials said that shafts are critical components of the project as they provide access for tunnelling operations and station construction below ground level. Work is currently underway at locations where underground stations have been proposed, including Market Yard and Bibwewadi. The work is being carried out in phases due to the engineering challenges involved in underground construction in densely populated urban areas. (MAHENDRA KOLHE/ HT)

Separately, the shafts will be used at Laxmi Narayan theatre for lowering tunnel boring machines (TBMs) and carrying out underground station construction activities. According to metro officials, advanced excavation equipment and monitoring systems are being used to minimise the impact on nearby roads, buildings and underground utilities. The work is being carried out in phases due to the engineering challenges involved in underground construction in densely populated urban areas.

Atul Gadgil, director (works), said that shaft excavation has commenced near Laxminarayan theatre which will serve as one of the launching points for TBMs. “The shaft work has started at Laxminarayan theatre, where the TBM will be lowered to begin underground metro tunnelling work. The actual TBM operations will start from September. Underground work will begin simultaneously from both the Katraj and Swargate sides,” Gadgil said.

The 5.46-km Swargate-Katraj corridor will be Pune Metro’s first fully-underground extension and will include stations at Market Yard, Bibwewadi, Padmavati, Balajinagar and Katraj. Metro authorities have set a target of December 2029 for completion of the corridor.

Meanwhile, the proposed traffic diversion at Katraj Chowk has been temporarily withdrawn following instructions from the traffic police.

“The traffic diversion will be implemented after the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) completes culvert work at Katraj Chowk. The work is expected to take around 10 days. As per the instructions of the traffic department, we have withdrawn the earlier traffic diversion plan at Katraj Chowk,” Gadgil said.