 Taware was reinstated as SGH medical superintendent on MLA's recommendation: Report
Tuesday, May 28, 2024
ByVicky Pathare
May 28, 2024 09:02 AM IST

Dr Ajay Taware was reinstated as medical superintendent of Sassoon General Hospital (SGH) on the recommendation of NCP MLA Sunil Tingre, according to a report accessed by HT

Pune: Dr Ajay Taware was reinstated as medical superintendent of Sassoon General Hospital (SGH) on the recommendation of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLA Sunil Tingre, according to a report accessed by HT.

Dr Taware and Dr Srihari Halnor, casualty medical officer (CMO) at SGH, were arrested on Monday for allegedly changing the blood samples of the minor involved in the Porsche car accident that claimed two young engineers at Kalyaninagar on May 19.

The Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER) had directed Dr Taware, medical superintendent of SGH for around eight years, to step down in April 2022 following alleged malpractice in the kidney transplant procedure.

The illegal organ transplant case was exposed at Ruby Hall Clinic in March 2022 after a widow filed a complaint alleging that she was promised 15 lakh in exchange for a kidney.

The regional organ transplant authorisation committee was also temporarily suspended. Dr Taware was subsequently given charge of the hospital’s forensic department.

According to an official document seen by HT, Dr Taware was reappointed as SGH medical superintendent on December 29, 2023, within four days after Tingre’s writes a recommendation letter to medical education minister Hasan Mushrif.

The letter, received by the minister on December 26, 2023, states, “Dr Ajay Taware, known to me, is a professor and head of the forensic medicine department. He has handled the post of medical superintendent and performed commendable duties during the Covid pandemic. Therefore, I request that appropriate action be taken at your level to appoint him as the medical superintendent of Sassoon hospital.”

Despite repeated attempts, Tingre did not respond to calls and messages.

Mushrif said he had received Tingre’s letter and forwarded it to authorities with his remarks.

Dr Taware was removed from the office on April 19, 2024, following the suggestion of an inquiry committee that was formed after a patient died of multiple rat bites while in the intensive care unit (ICU) of Sassoon hospital.

“In the latest incident, Dr Halnor changed the blood samples of the minor on directions of Dr Taware as per the police probe. A committee will be appointed to investigate the case and take stern action,” said Mushrif.

Meanwhile, a meeting was held at SGH between the management and the senior staff on Monday.

