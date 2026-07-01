Teachers raise alarm over Ramanujan date error; Balbharati assures correction

Pune: A factual error in the newly introduced Class IV Mathematics textbook published by the Maharashtra State Bureau of Textbook Production and Curriculum Research (Balbharati) has raised serious concerns among teachers and education experts, who have demanded immediate correction of the mistake. The textbook incorrectly mentions the death date of renowned Indian mathematician Srinivasa Ramanujan as April 27, 1920, instead of the correct date, April 26, 1920. Balbharati textbook incorrectly mentions the death date of renowned Indian mathematician Srinivasa Ramanujan. (HT FILE)

The error was identified in the revised Class IV Mathematics textbook introduced this academic year as part of the National Education Policy (NEP). Teachers pointed out the incorrect date after reviewing the textbook once it was distributed to schools. .

The teachers identified several other errors in the textbook. The chapter on ‘Length and Weight’ contains an inappropriate example while explaining the concept of weight. Similarly, the English-medium version of the textbook reportedly contains an error in the mathematical procedure for dividing a three-digit number by a single-digit number in the ‘Division’ chapter.

The issue has revived concerns over the editorial and quality-check mechanisms adopted while preparing textbooks under the revised curriculum. Education experts stressed that while curriculum reforms are welcome, greater attention must be paid to accuracy, particularly in books meant for young learners, where even minor mistakes can undermine confidence in the educational material.

Responding to the controversy, Balbharati director Anuradha Oak clarified that the incorrect death date of Srinivasa Ramanujan was the result of a printing error and said corrective measures had been initiated. “The printing errors identified in the Class IV Mathematics textbook have been noted and will be corrected in the next edition. The textbook has been published in 10 mediums, and a few printing errors were found in the Marathi and English versions. In both editions, the death date of Indian mathematician Srinivasa Ramanujan was incorrectly printed as April 27, 1920, instead of the correct date, April 26, 1920. To ensure that students and teachers receive the correct information without delay, videos explaining the revised content will be uploaded via QR codes provided in the textbook at the earliest,” Oak said in a statement.