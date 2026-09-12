Technology gives neighbourhood pharmacies a digital edge

Startup column | Pharma-tech

A frightening night involving her daughter’s health gave pharmaceutical chemist Dipmala Patil the idea for Pharmaish. (HT)

A frightening night involving her daughter’s health gave pharmaceutical chemist Dipmala Patil the idea for Pharmaish. Her daughter had developed a fever of 103.4°F. Patil had a doctor’s prescription, but getting the medicines on time was still difficult. The gap between medical advice and access became suddenly and personally clear.

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“That experience made me realise that having a prescription does not always mean having easy access to the medicines prescribed,” says Patil, founder of Pune-based Pharmaish Private Limited. “It made me ask a simple question: if technology can simplify so many everyday journeys, why should the prescription journey remain complicated?”

Patil began speaking to patients, caregivers and local pharmacies and found that her experience was not isolated. People with prescriptions did not always have a convenient way to locate and connect with a nearby licensed pharmacy that could fulfil them. This became the premise for Pharmaish — a technology platform designed to shorten the journey from prescription to medicine without displacing the neighbourhood pharmacist.

Building a solution

Development began in August 2025 and was largely founder-led and handled in-house, with limited support from interns during the later stages. The challenge was to connect several parts of the transaction: prescription sharing, routing the request to a pharmacy, receiving the retailer’s response and enabling payment directly to the retailer, while keeping the process simple for both customers and pharmacists.

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{{^usCountry}} Pharmaish describes itself as technology-first and prescription-first. It does not stock, sell, invoice or deliver medicines. Instead, it connects customers with appropriate nearby licensed pharmacies. A customer can upload a prescription, which the platform routes to a pharmacy, typically within seven to 15 seconds depending on connectivity and assistance required. The pharmacy fulfils the order and bills the customer directly. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Pharmaish describes itself as technology-first and prescription-first. It does not stock, sell, invoice or deliver medicines. Instead, it connects customers with appropriate nearby licensed pharmacies. A customer can upload a prescription, which the platform routes to a pharmacy, typically within seven to 15 seconds depending on connectivity and assistance required. The pharmacy fulfils the order and bills the customer directly. {{/usCountry}}

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“One principle has remained constant throughout: we wanted to build technology around the existing pharmacies and empower them,” says Patil.

That distinction is central to Pharmaish’s positioning. Rather than treating neighbourhood chemists as a layer to be replaced by online medicine sellers, the startup aims to give them a digital channel through which they can receive relevant local demand.

Before its public launch, Pharmaish tested its workflow with a small group of pharmacies, refining prescription submission, retailer responses and the user experience. In the five days preceding its editorial response, it had established an initial presence across Karve Road, Prabhat Road, Law College Road, Bhugaon and Narhe in Pune. Its official launch is scheduled for September 14, 2026, on Ganesh Chaturthi.

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“For us, the pre-launch period is not just about creating awareness,” says Patil. “It is about validating the technology, understanding local requirements, strengthening the pharmacy network and making improvements before scaling.”

Its go-to-market strategy begins with building a network of trusted, licensed pharmacies in Pune while introducing consumers to a simpler prescription-first route to medicines.

The revenue model links Pharmaish’s earnings to completed business. Pharmacies pay a slab-based technology fee of 0.5% to 2% on completed orders, depending on order value. The company also charges a one-time Retailer Activation and Local Marketing Programme fee of ₹14,999 plus GST, with no monthly subscription.

Funding

As a pre-launch venture, Pharmaish has yet to establish operating revenue at scale. The business was initially bootstrapped and founder-funded but has now secured ₹1.25 crore in what it calls its Founding Funding Round, its first external funding milestone. The capital will be used for technology and product development, expansion of its licensed-pharmacy network, customer acquisition, operations and team building.

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“For me, this funding is more than capital,” says Patil. “It is a vote of confidence in the problem we are solving, the technology we have built and the vision behind Pharmaish.”

Challenges

The immediate challenge is execution: recruiting enough pharmacies, ensuring dependable fulfilment and winning consumer trust while keeping its low, transaction-linked fee model viable. Over the next year, Patil wants to validate the model at scale in Pune, with the longer-term ambition of building a pan-India healthcare-access network.

Its prescription-first positioning also reflects a public-health idea. Pharmaish wants to encourage people to buy medicines against prescriptions rather than promote unnecessary self-selection, potentially supporting more responsible medicine use.

“Our vision is not to replace neighbourhood pharmacies,” says Patil. “We want to strengthen them with technology and make trusted healthcare access easier when people need it most.”

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For Pharmaish, the bet is that digital medicine access does not have to bypass the neighbourhood chemist. Technology can instead bring the local pharmacy into the digital journey.