Temporary creches to be set up at select polling stations in Pune district

In a bid to encourage women voters to participate in the upcoming assembly elections, the Pune district administration will set up temporary creches at select polling centres to assist mothers with small children to boost voter turnout. Managed by Anganwadi workers and helpers, these creches will provide toys and other amenities to keep children engaged while their mothers cast their votes. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

These creches will be set up at 2,100 stations under select centres, said officials.

Along with toys, the creches will offer drinking water and nutritious food for the children. “Women voters can now vote without worry by leaving their babies in the care of Anganwadi workers at the polling stations,” said a senior district election official.

However, Anganwadi workers have raised concerns about their working conditions. Many expressed dissatisfaction over the lack of recognition and compensation for their efforts during past elections.

“We are happy to contribute to polling duties, but the administration only gives us orders without proper support. During the Lok Sabha elections, while others received food at polling stations, we were not even offered water. Inspecting officials didn’t bother to ask about our working conditions,” said Mangala Jadhav, an Anganwadi worker.

Adding to the discontent, Anganwadi workers have not received their promised election allowances for previous duties.

“Anganwadi employees are tasked with managing these creches on polling day, yet they are denied allowances given to other government staff on election duty. This has led to widespread dissatisfaction,” said Nilesh Datakhile, state vice-president of the Maharashtra State Anganwadi Employees Union.

Responding to these issues, Monika Randhave, nodal officer for the nursery and child development project in Pune, said, “Creches will be set up at polling stations with more than five booths. Anganwadi workers have been briefed about their responsibilities. They will be present from the start of polling in the morning until the process concludes. The arrangement for their food will be decided by respective election officials.”