The boss lady: Highlighting Pune’s women entrepreneurs

Start-up | Women’s Day special Being a mother, wife and business owner can be overwhelming at times for a woman entrepreneur. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Why should being a woman make a difference? But it does as our female start-up founders here will tell you. Blame it on the XX chromosome that makes a woman naturally inclined to care for her family and child or her upbringing or whatever. The fact is having to be deeply committed to your own company and manage the needs of a home and child does make it different if not more demanding. On the occasion of International Women’s Day on March 8, some of Pune start-up founders share their views on being a woman and being in business.

Shalu Mitruka, GrowthPal

Shalu is the co-founder at GrowthPal with Manish Bhandari. While Manish is in charge of product and finances, Shalu looks at Sales and Marketing. The company helps businesses grow inorganically via mergers & acquisitions using data and technology.

Shalu says managing one’s emotional state is the biggest challenge that a woman entrepreneur has to deal with.

“How can you leave your child alone at home with a nanny, or when my daughter seeks out her nanny or father when she is in hospital and not me her mother, it does make me feel bad. I do feel bad about not being there for PTA meetings or to pick up my daughter from school when she asks why can’t I come when other moms come to pick up their kids. But then I don’t let it affect me to a point that it impacts my work,” Shalu reflects.

She believes that being a start-up entrepreneur requires a woman to be completely committed.

“When I am at work, I am 100% dedicated. I have many friends who have left their jobs because of their children, but as a startup founder my company is my other baby, I just can’t leave it. Building a business is a long journey of at least 10 years. It takes perseverance and commitment to build a successful business. For women, the biggest challenge is constantly proving to their new investors, advisors, and peers that they are committed to this journey, no matter what stage of life they are at. Societal biases and stereotypes will always be there, but ignoring the external environment and managing yourself is the most important key,” says Shalu, underlining the challenges she faces.

------------

Tejasa Potnis: Trios Co-working spaces

TRIOS coworking is Pune’s first coworking and managed office space provider with 12 centres in Pune and Gurgaon. Their expertise lies in building built-to-suit office spaces, creating a collaborative environment and managing office services.

Commenting about the challenges faced by a woman entrepreneur, Tejasa Potnis says, “Both men and women face difficulties in building a business, but women often experience extra responsibilities, especially in balancing work and family life. One major challenge is that society still expects women to take the primary role in childcare and household duties. Even though fathers also contribute, mothers often bear the main responsibility.”

She acknowledges that being a mother, wife and business owner can be overwhelming at times.

“Women have to prove more on their professional commitments than their male counterparts. However, I am happy to see that this landscape is changing and the percentage of funding for women-led businesses is increasing,” Tejasa states.

In conclusion, while being a woman founder comes with unique challenges, it also provides distinct strengths. Women entrepreneurs are reshaping industries, breaking barriers, and proving that leadership is not defined by gender but by vision, resilience, and the ability to create meaningful change.

---------------

Jilma Peruvangat, Koshnosys

To develop cost-effective and cutting-edge biomedical devices in India, Jilma founded Kozhnosys in 2017. The company is transforming the landscape of healthcare with their groundbreaking technology that harnesses the power of breath volatiles for early disease detection.

Jilma, who is at the heart of these innovations, says, “Being a woman and owning a startup has its many challenges. I started Koshnosys in 2017 and was working on the many aspects of using one’s breath to detect breast cancer. We had finished most of our work on understanding breath and cancer and were doing work on developing the app when I conceived. This part of the business I had outsourced, luckily. For at that time, my son was born and we were in a lockdown, luckily it would seem now that I would then have to divide my time between breastfeeding, diaper duty and designing the app.”

As a woman entrepreneur, Jilma is always torn between her love for her son and her passion for her business. But she has found a way that helps her swing both.

“I have a nanny for my son and she stays from morning to evening so I work whilst she is home. Of course, there are days when my son needs me at home when he is sick, so then I work from home so I can be with him and get some work done as well.”

Jilma feels that investors tend to worry about their investment in a female-led company as they are not sure about a woman’s commitment given her natural leanings as a mother and caregiver.

“I think it is indeed the child who is like an investor. They place so many demands on you, that you are constantly negotiating with them and then come to certain terms that are acceptable to both parties. My son Daksh is very much like an investor and I feel that having him has brought a lot of discipline in my life.”

-----------------------------------

Swati Shukla, Serigen Mediproducts

Co-founders Swati Shukla and Anuya Nisal worked on developing their product Seriderm, an advanced wound healing dressing, following which, they obtained requisite regulatory approvals and started manufacturing and marketing it in Pune. Swati looks after operations and regulatory approvals, while Anuya is in charge of business development.

With a PhD in Biotechnology, Swati was in academia and contributed as a founding team member in establishing BTech. Biotechnology course at Sinhagad Institute. But in 2015, her interactions with chemical engineers and a scientist at CSIR-NCL, Dr Anuya Nisal and Dr Premnath led to co-founding Serigen Mediproducts, which was incubated at Venture Center.

“We had interdisciplinary and complementary skill sets, which was crucial for the nature of our work”.

Says Swati, “In the early days we both were involved in product development. At that time Swati was largely free of family responsibilities. Says she “my son had finished his engineering and was already working. So I did not have to tread the fine balance many younger women would perhaps have to between managing family and work.”

Being a start-up in science, did she have to tackle credibility issues?

“Not very obviously. I guess since both of us have a doctorate in our respective fields, there was never any question about our credibility. Moreover, we deal with men and women who are highly educated, and gender bias is not evident. When we reach out to doctors and surgeons with our wound healing product, Seriderm, the impact of the product ultimately speaks louder than any bias,” Swati says.

About investors, Swati is rather equanimous. “The data says that more challenges are faced by women founders, especially in some sectors. Also, It may seem that investors are sceptical about a woman founder’s commitment to their companies, but I think one has to be realistic. As someone who is putting their money down in your company, they will look at various aspects to see if their investment will be safe. The key is persistence and finding investors who believe in long-term impact.”