The Kolhapur aspirant who became the voice of Pune MPSC protest

When Congress leader Vishwajeet Kadam offered to build a house for Vivekanand Patil’s parents, the 24-year-old MPSC aspirant did something unusual for someone who had suddenly become the face of an MPSC protest in Pune: he politely said “no”.

Vivekanand Patil (HT FILE)

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“I am 24 and still have the strength to build my own life. I do not want to make capital out of my circumstances,” Patil told the gathering at the SM Joshi bridge where MPSC protests led by Rohit Pawar entered their ninth day on Thursday. “A house can be built today or tomorrow. Right now, my concern is not my house — it is the future of thousands of students fighting here.”

The response made Patil stand out in an agitation that has attracted politicians, student leaders and thousands of aspirants over the past week. His appeal lies not merely in what he says, but in how he says it — with a mix of Kolhapuri bluntness, humour, poetry, political references and the confidence of someone accustomed to an audience.

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{{^usCountry}} At 24, Patil, from Majgaon in Radhanagari taluka of Kolhapur district, has become one of the most recognisable voices of the MPSC agitation. Clips of his speeches have spread widely on social media, with students gathering around him at the protest site and political leaders waiting to hear him before addressing the crowd. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} At 24, Patil, from Majgaon in Radhanagari taluka of Kolhapur district, has become one of the most recognisable voices of the MPSC agitation. Clips of his speeches have spread widely on social media, with students gathering around him at the protest site and political leaders waiting to hear him before addressing the crowd. {{/usCountry}}

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His prominence has been noticed across the political spectrum. Shiv Sena leader and minister Uday Samant shared a video of Patil’s modest home and praised him, particularly noting the photograph of Swami Vivekanand in the house. “Seeing the photograph of Swami Vivekanand in Vivekanand Patil’s house made me happy,” Samant said, while assuring that the Maharashtra government stood with MPSC aspirants.

Kadam’s reaction was more personal. After seeing photographs and videos of Patil’s home, he offered to build a house for his parents. “I will build a house for Vivekanand Patil — if not for him, at least for his parents,” Kadam said, explaining that the offer was not because Patil had become famous but because his home reminded Kadam of the circumstances in which his own father had lived.

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Patil, however, turned the offer into another expression of his personality. He cited former IAS officer Tukaram Mundhe and former minister Patangrao Kadam as examples of people who had risen despite hardship. He thanked the Congress leader but said he would build the house himself. Then, true to form, he ended the serious moment with a joke about contesting the 2029 Lok Sabha election and possibly needing Kadam’s support.

Protestors in the ongoing MPSC stir at SM Joshi bridge in Pune said his ability to move between seriousness and humour is central to Patil’s speeches.

“He does not sound like a conventional protester reading out a list of demands. He can move from paper leaks and recruitment rules to Maharashtra’s droughts, farmers, political defections, history, mythology and Marathi literature. He quotes poets and ‘shayars’, recites lines from Sant Tukaram and Kusumagraj, and uses political events as punchlines,” said Mitali Deshmukh, who was present at the protest on Wednesday.

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When MPSC papers were allegedly leaked, his description became one of his most repeated lines: “Aamdar futle, khasdar futle, paksha futle, tyacha amhala kahi vatla nahi; pan aamcha paper futla tevha vatla, aabhalach futla (legislators split, MPs split, parties split, but when our paper was leaked, it felt as though the sky itself had fallen)”.

Earlier on Monday, with MNS chief Raj Thackeray listening, Patil invoked Kusumagraj before warning the MPSC chairman against mistaking the students’ restraint for weakness.

His background has become part of the public fascination around him, particularly after videos of his modest family home circulated online. But Patil has resisted allowing that story to overshadow the larger issue.

When some people criticised him for refusing help, he responded in verse, speaking about his mother: “Mi zoptana maj rabnari may diste (When I sleep, I see my mother who works hard).” The line drew loud applause at the protest.

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For all the theatricality, his central message remains straightforward. He wants students, who have spent years preparing for government examinations, to believe that the system is fair and trustworthy.

And for the nine days, the 24-year-old from a farming family has found a way to make thousands of aspirants listen, and, increasingly, make the rest of Maharashtra listen, too.