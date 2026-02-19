Three injured in crowd surge at Shivneri Fort during Shivaji Jayanti celebrations

Three people were injured in a crowd-related incident in the early hours of Thursday at Shivneri Fort as heavy overcrowding marked celebrations for the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, police said. The Shivneri Fort in Pune, Maharashtra. (HT File)

The incident took place around 3.30am near the Meena Darwaja when a group carrying a torch was descending the fort at Junnar amid a heavy gathering. According to the police, the group was moving at a fast pace while negotiating the crowded pathway.

“Our police team deployed at the spot advised the group to slow down. Meanwhile, someone from the upper side pushed a person, which caused four to five people to fall. Three of them sustained leg injuries,” Pune superintendent of police Sandip Singh Gill said.

Police personnel present at the location immediately rushed to help the injured and facilitated the smooth movement of devotees. “Additional police force has been deployed, and the situation is now under control,” Gill said.

Gill appealed to visitors to cooperate with the police and adhere to safety instructions. He urged devotees and visitors to move in an orderly manner, avoid rushing, and strictly follow the crowd-control advisories issued by the authorities. “We request everyone to remain patient, walk slowly on the fort pathways, and follow directions given by police personnel to ensure everyone’s safety,” he said.

Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis is scheduled to visit Shivneri Fort later in the day to pay tributes. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was born on February 19, 1630, at Shivneri Fort in Pune district.