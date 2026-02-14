Mall-style facilities planned for three auditoriums in Pune

Pune: Taking serious cognisance of persistent complaints regarding unhygienic conditions in artist rooms and public washrooms at key cultural venues, the Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) cultural department has decided to undertake a comprehensive renovation of restrooms and other facilities at three major auditoriums in the city. The civic body will upgrade facilities at Balgandharva Rangmandir, Ganesh Kala Krida Manch and Yashwantrao Chavan Natyagruha, aiming to provide “mall-style” amenities for artists and audiences alike. PMC has decided to upgrade facilities at Balgandharva Rangmandir (in pic), Ganesh Kala Krida Manch and Yashwantrao Chavan Natyagruha in Pune. (HT FILE)

The tender process for the project has already begun, and the upgraded facilities are expected to be ready within the next couple of months, said officials.

The renovation will include a complete overhaul of plumbing systems, installation of modern sanitary fittings, improved ventilation, anti-skid flooring, sensor-based taps, better lighting, proper exhaust systems, and enhanced housekeeping mechanisms. Special emphasis will be laid on artist washrooms and backstage areas, which have drawn repeated criticism from performers over the past few years. The PMC also plans to introduce a stricter maintenance protocol, including regular inspection schedules and dedicated housekeeping staff to ensure sustained cleanliness standards.

Rajesh Kamthe, chief manager of PMC’s cultural department, said, “The tendering process is underway, and once the work order is issued, the renovation will be executed in a time-bound manner. Within the next couple of months, Punekars will experience a visible transformation in these facilities. We are also putting in place a long-term maintenance mechanism so that such complaints do not arise again.”

The decision comes in the backdrop of a controversy that erupted on January 12, 2026, at Balgandharva Rangmandir. The deteriorating condition of the iconic venue had drawn sharp criticism from the theatre community, with complaints ranging from rat infestation and mosquito menace to unhygienic washrooms and poor maintenance. The issue gained prominence after Marathi theatre actress Amruta Deshmukh shared her distress on social media following her experience during a play staged at the auditorium. She alleged that the washrooms near the artists’ rooms were extremely dirty, cleaning staff arrived barely five minutes before the show, and several basic facilities were missing. Her remarks reignited concerns about the upkeep of one of Pune’s oldest and most prestigious cultural venues, prompting the PMC to initiate corrective action.