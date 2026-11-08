Tiger that travelled 500 km from Yavatmal, kills farmer in Beed

PUNE: Ramling, the male tiger that travelled nearly 500 km from Yavatmal to Solapur in 2024, mauled a 45-year-old farmer to death in Lokhandewadi village of Beed’s Ashti taluka on Saturday morning. Following the attack, the forest department stepped up surveillance, installed camera traps and intensified patrolling to track the animal and prevent further human-wildlife conflict.

Ramling, the male tiger that travelled nearly 500 km from Yavatmal to Solapur in 2024, mauled a 45-year-old farmer to death in Lokhandewadi village of Beed’s Ashti taluka on Saturday morning. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

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The deceased, Devidas Manik Takle (45), a resident of Lokhandewadi in the Dewalgaon area, had entered a nearby forested hill to collect grass and fodder for cattle between 8.15 am and 8.30 am. According to forest officials, the tiger attacked him and dragged him 400-500 metres into the vegetation. His body was later recovered with the help of villagers and forest personnel.

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Beed divisional forest officer (DFO) Amol Garkal said the tiger had established a presence in the region, moving between forest patches in Beed and neighbouring districts, including the Pathardi area of Ahilyanagar. It typically remains in the Beed forest division for two to three months before moving elsewhere.

Ramling was spotted in Beed around October 17. Since travelling from Yavatmal towards Solapur in 2024, it has moved across several districts, making it one of Maharashtra’s most closely monitored tigers.

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{{^usCountry}} Officials said drought-like conditions and fodder shortages had increased the risk of human-wildlife encounters, as villagers venture into forests and hillocks to collect grass for cattle. Takle was also in search of fodder when the attack occurred. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials said drought-like conditions and fodder shortages had increased the risk of human-wildlife encounters, as villagers venture into forests and hillocks to collect grass for cattle. Takle was also in search of fodder when the attack occurred. {{/usCountry}}

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The forest department has deployed teams to track the tiger and installed four camera traps and CCTV systems at strategic locations. Patrolling has been intensified in Ashti and adjoining forest areas, particularly along district boundaries.

Officials have urged villagers to avoid entering isolated hillocks, dense vegetation and forest areas alone. Farmers have also been advised to exercise caution while grazing cattle or collecting fodder near forest fringes.

Surveillance and tracking operations are continuing to monitor the tiger’s movements and prevent further attacks.