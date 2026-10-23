Tourist bus fares to rise by 20-25%, hike in school bus fares from next academic year

With the Pune Bus and Car Owners Association proposing a 20-25% hike in transportation charges for tourist buses in Pune with immediate effect and school bus fares set to increase from the next academic year, there are concerns among citizens relying on tourist buses and school buses over the affordability of essential transportation services.

The prices of tyres, spare parts, batteries, fuel and lubricants have gone up, while expenses related to vehicle maintenance, repairs, insurance, drivers’ salaries and allowances have also increased. Toll charges, taxes and various government-mandated compliance costs have added to the financial burden on operators. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

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Announcing the decision at a press conference at Patrakar Bhavan on Thursday, Rajan Junavane, president of the Pune Bus and Car Owners Association, said, “Over the past five years, there has been no increase in bus transportation fares. However, during this period, the cost of purchasing vehicles and maintaining them has increased substantially. The prices of tyres, spare parts, batteries, fuel and lubricants have gone up, while expenses related to vehicle maintenance, repairs, insurance, drivers’ salaries and allowances have also increased. Toll charges, taxes and various government-mandated compliance costs have added to the financial burden on operators. Under these circumstances, providing transportation services at the existing rates has become extremely challenging. We have therefore been compelled to propose a fare revision of around 20-25% to ensure the sustainability of our operations.” Junavane said that the association comprises around 1,400 members involved in different segments of passenger transportation across Pune and its surrounding areas. The proposed revision covers vehicles ranging from 13-seater to 49-seater capacities including school buses, staff buses and tourist buses.

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{{^usCountry}} Kiran Desai, a senior member of the association, said, “The revision is necessary to ensure that operators can continue providing services while meeting expenses related to vehicle upkeep, safety requirements and employee payments. The association believes that continuing to operate at the existing rates will put increasing financial pressure on vehicle owners and can affect the viability of passenger transport services.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kiran Desai, a senior member of the association, said, “The revision is necessary to ensure that operators can continue providing services while meeting expenses related to vehicle upkeep, safety requirements and employee payments. The association believes that continuing to operate at the existing rates will put increasing financial pressure on vehicle owners and can affect the viability of passenger transport services.” {{/usCountry}}

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Tushar Jagtap, secretary of the association, said, “Vehicle owners are facing increase across almost every major expense. The cost of vehicles has nearly doubled; tyre prices have increased significantly; and oil, batteries and spare parts have become considerably more expensive. In addition, drivers’ salaries and allowances; RTO passing and fitness charges; insurance premiums and government e-challan-related expenses have added to our costs. These are recurring expenses that operators cannot avoid. We have to maintain our vehicles and comply with the applicable regulations while continuing to provide services. The proposed fare revision has therefore become necessary to protect the business and livelihoods of people dependent on this sector.”

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Whereas Swati Makhija, a parent, said, “School bus fees are already a significant expense for parents, apart from school fees, books, uniforms and other educational costs. Any increase in transportation charges will further burden household budgets. Parents cannot easily discontinue school bus services, especially when both parents are working or when the school is far from home. The authorities and operators should consider the financial difficulties faced by families before increasing the charges.”

Pune resident Kedar Mane said, “Prices of groceries, fuel and other essential items have already increased, and household expenses are becoming difficult to manage. Tourist buses are often a more practical option for families travelling together, particularly for religious trips and holidays. A 20-25% increase will make such travel more expensive. While operators may be facing higher costs, the entire burden should not be passed on to passengers. There should be some effort to keep these services affordable.”

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The association has proposed revised per-kilometre rates for buses ranging from 17-seater to 49-seater capacities. While the revised tourist bus rates are proposed to come into effect immediately, school transportation charges are proposed to be revised from the next academic year.