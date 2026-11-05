Transporters oppose 20% challan amnesty, demand 50% waiver on pending e-challans

PUNE: The Maharashtra government’s decision to offer transporters a one-time concession of up to 20% on pending traffic fines under the Maharashtra Traffic Police Challan Amnesty Scheme 2026 has drawn opposition from transport organisations across the state, with transporters demanding a blanket 50% waiver on outstanding e-challan penalties. According to them, the concession announced by the state government is insufficient to provide meaningful relief to vehicle owners and the transport sector.

The Maharashtra cabinet Wednesday approved the amnesty scheme under which, vehicle owners will be able to settle their pending traffic fines (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

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The Maharashtra cabinet Wednesday approved the amnesty scheme under which, vehicle owners will be able to settle their pending traffic fines by paying the outstanding amount after receiving a one-time concession of up to 20%. The initiative is aimed at enabling vehicle owners to clear accumulated penalties and make their vehicles free of pending traffic fines. However, the decision has not gone down well with transport associations, which believe that the government should have considered a higher waiver, particularly in view of the financial burden on commercial vehicle operators.

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Baba Shinde, president of the Maharashtra State Goods and Passengers Transport Association and former member of the Regional Transport Authority (RTA), Maharashtra, said that transport organisations across the state have opposed the 20% concession and are demanding at least a 50% waiver on all pending e-challan fines. “The government has announced only a 20% concession, which is not acceptable to transporters. We have been demanding a blanket 50% waiver on pending e-challan penalties so that vehicle owners and transport operators can clear their dues without facing an additional financial burden. The state government should reconsider the decision and announce the relief demanded by the transport sector at the earliest,” Shinde said.

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{{^usCountry}} Another transporter Kailas Rathod said, “Commercial vehicle operators are already dealing with rising operational expenses, including fuel, maintenance, insurance and other costs. A large number of vehicles have accumulated e-challan penalties over time. A 20% concession will provide limited relief. The government should consider a 50% waiver to give genuine financial relief to transporters and encourage them to clear pending dues.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another transporter Kailas Rathod said, “Commercial vehicle operators are already dealing with rising operational expenses, including fuel, maintenance, insurance and other costs. A large number of vehicles have accumulated e-challan penalties over time. A 20% concession will provide limited relief. The government should consider a 50% waiver to give genuine financial relief to transporters and encourage them to clear pending dues.” {{/usCountry}}

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Shinde further warned that transport organisations across Maharashtra are preparing for a large-scale agitation if the state government fails to accept their demand. He said that the government should take an immediate decision on the issue through discussions with representatives of transport associations failing which, the organisations will intensify their protest.