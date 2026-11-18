Pune: NCP(SP) working president Supriya Sule on Tuesday struck a cautious note on party MLA Rohit Pawar’s allegations that Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis was shielding the owners of VSR Ventures, the company that operated the aircraft in which former deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar died.

Speaking to reporters in Pune, Sule said she would speak to Rohit Pawar to understand the specific issues he raised during a media interaction in Mumbai on Monday.

“I could not watch his media conference yesterday as I was preoccupied with Sonia Gandhi’s book launch function in Delhi. I read about it in the newspapers this morning. I will speak to Rohit to understand the specific issues behind the allegations he made,” she said.

Sule pointed out that the aircraft accident fell under the jurisdiction of the Union civil aviation ministry. She also referred to chief minister Fadnavis’s request to Union home minister Amit Shah on Monday to expedite the investigation into the crash.

“Fadnavis had requested Amit Shah yesterday, during the unveiling of Ajitdada’s bust at the Pune Zilla Parishad premises, to expedite the plane crash investigation so that it can be established whether it was an accident or whether it happened due to some other reason,” she said.

Appealing to people to wait for the final investigation report, Sule stressed that the truth about the circumstances leading to the crash must come out.

The Baramati MP further said Rohit Pawar is distressed by the death of Ajit Pawar, who was his uncle.

“In his seven decades of political career, NCP(SP) chief Sharad Pawar has never made allegations against anyone. The present generation of politicians has a different style of doing politics. Every politician has his own way of doing politics,” Sule said.

Meanwhile, BJP cabinet minister Girish Mahajan hit out at Rohit Pawar, accusing him of making baseless allegations against Fadnavis. He pointed out that aircraft operated by VSR Ventures had been used by politicians across party lines, including Rohit Pawar himself.

“Rohit Pawar himself used these aircraft. Does that mean he, too, had a hand in conspiring in Dada’s death?” Mahajan asked.

He also claimed that Ajit Pawar’s widow and deputy chief minister Sunetra Pawar had repeatedly advised Rohit Pawar against making such statements.