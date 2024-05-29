Two engg students killed after being hit by truck 

Pune: Two engineering students riding a bike were killed after a truck knocked them down near Kharadi on Monday night. The incident took place at around 10.30 pm near Chandannagar Jakat Naka signal on Pune-Ahmednagar Road, officials said. Two engineering students riding a bike were killed after a truck knocked them down near Kharadi on Monday night. (HT)

The deceased have been identified as Adil Shaikh and Fahad Shaikh, while Afan Shaikh has sustained injuries.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The driver of the truck, after hitting the bike, did not stop and tried to run away but was caught some distance away and arrested, authorities confirmed.

Three students, in their early 20s and studying at a private engineering college in the city, were on their way to the Pune railway station when the mishap took place, the police said. Two of them were to go to their hometown Latur.

“While they were on the way, the truck hit their bike from the backside. A youth died on the spot, while another succumbed to injuries in a hospital,” Vimantal police station’s inspector Anand Khobre said.

“After the accident, the truck driver, Shyam Babu Gautam, did not stop and tried to escape, but was stopped by police and locals about 300 metres away,” the official said.

The truck driver was arrested and booked under Indian Penal Code section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and other relevant sections, the police said, adding that an investigation was on into the case.

With agency inputs