 Two engg students killed after being hit by truck  - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, May 29, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Two engg students killed after being hit by truck 

ByShrinivas Deshpande
May 29, 2024 08:42 AM IST

Two engineering students riding a bike were killed after a truck knocked them down near Kharadi on Monday night

Pune: Two engineering students riding a bike were killed after a truck knocked them down near Kharadi on Monday night. The incident took place at around 10.30 pm near Chandannagar Jakat Naka signal on Pune-Ahmednagar Road, officials said. 

Two engineering students riding a bike were killed after a truck knocked them down near Kharadi on Monday night. (HT)
Two engineering students riding a bike were killed after a truck knocked them down near Kharadi on Monday night. (HT)

The deceased have been identified as Adil Shaikh and Fahad Shaikh, while Afan Shaikh has sustained injuries.  

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The driver of the truck, after hitting the bike, did not stop and tried to run away but was caught some distance away and arrested, authorities confirmed. 

Three students, in their early 20s and studying at a private engineering college in the city, were on their way to the Pune railway station when the mishap took place, the police said. Two of them were to go to their hometown Latur. 

“While they were on the way, the truck hit their bike from the backside. A youth died on the spot, while another succumbed to injuries in a hospital,” Vimantal police station’s inspector Anand Khobre said. 

“After the accident, the truck driver, Shyam Babu Gautam, did not stop and tried to escape, but was stopped by police and locals about 300 metres away,” the official said. 

The truck driver was arrested and booked under Indian Penal Code section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and other relevant sections, the police said, adding that an investigation was on into the case. 

With agency inputs 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Pune / Two engg students killed after being hit by truck 
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 29, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On