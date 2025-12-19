Two held for kidnapping, sexually assaulting minor in Sangli

Pune: A minor girl was allegedly kidnapped and sexually assaulted by two men at a secluded farm in Maharashtra’s Sangli district on Tuesday night. Based on a first information report (FIR) filed the next day, police arrested the suspects with prior criminal records, officials said on Thursday. Minor girl was allegedly kidnapped and sexually assaulted by two men at a secluded farm in Maharashtra’s Sangli district on Tuesday night. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The incident occurred within the jurisdiction of the Ishwarpur (Islampur) Police Station. According to investigators, the accused identified as Hrutik Dinkar Mahapure and Ashish Jaywant Khambe abducted the girl and took her to the outskirts of a village, where the assault took place.

“Both arrested accused are local residents. Preliminary records indicate that the duo are history-sheeters,” a senior police official said.

The gravity of the incident came to light after the victim’s mother returned home from work. According to police sources, the mother was on duty when the abduction took place. Upon her return, she found her daughter missing from the house.

After a frantic search in the neighborhood yielded no results, she alerted the Ishwarpur Police Station.

While the mother was at the station, police officials arrived with the minor girl, whom they had rescued. It was only after the mother questioned the child that the details of the brutal assault were revealed. The girl’s testimony provided the breakthrough needed for the police to identify and nab the perpetrators.

The police have registered a case under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.