VBA leader holds protest against alleged misconduct & corruption at Sassoon Hospital

Days after a video of a senior resident doctor at Sassoon General Hospital (SGH) demanding money from a patient went viral, former corporator and Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) leader Vasant More and his supporters on Friday held a protest at the hospital. Exploitation of needy patients should stop and action should be taken against the alleged misconduct and corruption at the hospital. (HT PHOTO)

More met Dr Chandrakant Mhaske, dean of B J Medical College and SGH, and submitted a letter demanding that strict action be taken against the alleged misconduct and corruption at the hospital. The former corporator insisted that needy patients be given the required medical care and attention free-of-cost.

A few days ago, the mother of a 17-year-old boy admitted to SGH was allegedly asked to pay ₹24,500 to a private medical store in the Pune station area and was threatened with dire consequences if she failed to pay. As this video went viral on social media, the hospital launched an investigation into the matter. More drew attention to the fact that before this incident of the woman being asked to cough up ₹24,500, doctors at SGH had been arrested for allegedly tampering with the blood sample of the minor involved in the Porsche accident case. “This has spoiled the name of the hospital and Pune. Needy patients visiting SGH are asked to pay for treatment and medicines,” More stressed.

Exploitation of needy patients should stop and action should be taken against the alleged misconduct and corruption at the hospital, he said. “We have demanded that the dean suspend those involved in the corruption. After they are suspended, a departmental inquiry of these doctors should be conducted. A medical store is also involved in this and the account statement of this store should be checked,” More said.

Meanwhile, Dr Mhaske said that a three-member committee has been formed to investigate the alleged incident. Once the report is received, action will be taken. “We are going to put up boards in the hospital stating that the treatment provided at SGH is free. The vigilance in the hospital will be increased.”