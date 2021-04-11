Villagers unwilling to attend in-person hearing on PMC merger due to Covid risk

The state government has set the final hearing date for the proposed merger of 23 villages in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) limits on April 19 and 20. However, villagers have expressed inability to attend an in-person hearing in view of the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown.

Pune divisional office has received a total of 491 suggestions and objections from the 23 areas that are to be merged in the PMC limits. Around 400 people raised objections while opposing the proposed merger stating that PMC failed to provide basic facilities to previously merged villages.

As per the state government notification, the process to invite suggestion and objections began on December 22, 2020 and ended on January 22, 2021. The state gave a month’s period for raising suggestions and objections. In the last one week, more than 400 people registered their objections in the Pune divisional office at the revenue department.

After almost four months, the state government scheduled a hearing on April 19 and 20.

Pradeep Thengal, deputy commissioner, municipal administration, Pune division has issued an order on Friday. He has mentioned in the order to conduct a final hearing based on the application received.

Sus, Kopre, Narhe, Vadachiwadi, Nadoshi, Kirkirwadi, Holkarwadi, Manjari Budruk, Kolewadi, Wagholi, Nanded village hearing will be conducted on April 19 April and Pisoli village will have to register their opinion on April 20.

Sanjeev Kumar Patil, chairman Wagholi Housing Societies Association (WHSA) said, “It is a very difficult situation to attend physically. We have not received the venue and timing till date. If it is a physical one, we will not attend it. We will request the administration to conduct an online hearing. If it is not possible, then the administration will have to make a decision of merger on the background of Covid-19.”

Pradeep Thengal, deputy commissioner, municipal administration, Pune division said, “Most of the villagers are not technically sound enough to conduct online hearings. The numbers are less, so, we will arrange a temporary pandal on open ground at Pune divisional office premises. We will follow social distancing and other norms.”

“On the background of the Covid-19 situation and lockdown, it is not possible to attend a hearing which has been scheduled on April 19 and 20. It is very risky,” said Shrirang Chavan, president who had filed a PIL for merger of villages in the Bombay High court.

Name of the villages and applications-

Sus (1), Kopre (1), Narhe (1), Vadachiwadi, (1) Nadoshi,(1) Kirkirwadi (1), Holkarwadi (2), Manjari Budruk (5), Kolewadi, (5),Wagholi (5), Nanded (68) Pisoli ( 389)