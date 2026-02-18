Ward 41 seeks tanker-free status; PMC assures regular water supply

Pune: In a significant step towards making Ward 41 tanker-free, local representatives on Tuesday said the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has assured that regular water supply will begin in parts of Undri and Mahadevwadi within the next 15 to 20 days. Former corporator Nana Bhangire met PMC water supply officer Nandkumar Jagtap (right) on Tuesday. Pune Municipal Corporation has assured that regular water supply will begin in parts of Undri and Mahadevwadi within the next 15 to 20 days. (HT)

The assurance came after a delegation submitted a memorandum regarding the long-pending water issues in the area to PMC water supply officer Nandkumar Jagtap. The discussion focused on operationalising five newly constructed water tanks near Dorabjee’s Mall in Survey No. 25, Undri.

Jagtap informed the delegation that around 120 metres of pipeline work remains incomplete and would be finished within the stipulated 15–20 day period. Once completed, water supply through these tanks will commence, ensuring regular distribution to residents, he said.

Ward 41, which includes Mahadevwadi and parts of Undri, has seen rapid population growth over the past few years due to large-scale residential development. While housing density has increased sharply, civic infrastructure — particularly water supply — has lagged. As a result, several societies in the area have been dependent on water tankers, especially during summer, adding to residents’ financial burden and uncertainty over daily supply.

With summer approaching and water scarcity already affecting households, local leaders said resolving the issue on priority has become critical. They said the move is also linked to a commitment made during elections to make the ward tanker-free.

“We are committed to ensuring that citizens do not suffer due to water shortage during the summer months. This follow-up is part of fulfilling the promise to make the ward tanker-free,” a local representative said.

They warned that if the work is not completed within the promised timeframe and regular water supply does not begin, the Shiv Sena would launch a strong protest at the PMC. Residents have welcomed the assurance but said they would wait to see results on the ground.