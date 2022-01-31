Ward names out, most corporators to come from periphery areas

PUNE The State Election Commission (SEC) on Monday declared names of 58 wards in Pune, although their actual map will be announced by Tuesday. With names announced, among the 173 members to be elected for Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) in the upcoming elections, more than 100 will come from periphery areas of the city, which may pose a challenge before the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to retain majority in the civic body.

Post delimitation of wards after city’s population witnessed rise as 23 villages were merged, the strength of the house has been increased to 173 from 164. The draft panel structure posted online indicates that maximum elected members will come from suburban areas of Pune where Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has bigger hold compared to the BJP.

NCP city unit president Prashant Jagtap said, “Citizens had given a clear majority to the BJP, putting their faith in the party. However, the BJP failed them on every front. Now, we are sure voters will reject them.”

The Pune Municipal Corporation on Monday announced the ward names on its website. As a part of draft, which is unlikely to see any significant change after March 2, when state election commission will declare the final map of delimitated wards. Before that, there will be a public hearing to be completed by February 28. In its notification the State Election Commission has stated that the draft delimitation map with boundaries of each electoral panel for the PMC would be published on February 1. Citizens are invited to file suggestions and objections by February 14.

As per the draft plan, there are 57 wards which will elect 3 members each and one ward will elect two members, taking the overall strength to 173 elected members.

Among the 173 members, more than 100 members are coming from Vadgaonsheri, Hadapsar, Purandar and Khadakwasla assembly constituencies. The Vadgaonsheri and Hadapsar is dominated by NCP with seating MLAs also from the same party.

The Purandar legislator is from Congress although the urban areas under that constituency areas are dominated by NCP and Shiv Sena. Khadkwasla constituency however has BJP and NCP clouts. During 2019 assembly elections, NCP candidate lost election hardly by 1,000 votes.

BJP leader Hemant Rasane said, “BJP had representation everywhere. All eight MLA s were from BJP. Even the MP is from BJP. The party even scored more votes from suburban areas. We would win more seats than the previous election.”

The BJP with 98 members currently rule the PMC having annual budget of ₹6,700 crore. The NCP, however, has been making all out efforts to regain the control over civic body where it once enjoyed power.