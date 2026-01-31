Warmer nights ahead as minimum temperatures rise across Pune

The city is set to experience warmer nights over the next few days as minimum temperatures have begun to rise, marking a clear transition towards the end of winter. Weather experts attribute the change to multiple active weather systems across the country that are causing noticeable fluctuations in both minimum and maximum temperatures. At Shivajinagar, the minimum temperature on January 29 stood at 15.1 degrees Celsius, which is 3.8 degrees Celsius above normal. By January 30, it rose further to 18.2 degrees Celsius, which is 6.9 degrees Celsius above normal. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Data from India Meteorological Department (IMD) stations across Pune showed a sharp rise in minimum temperatures over a short period. At Shivajinagar, the minimum temperature on January 29 stood at 15.1 degrees Celsius, which is 3.8 degrees Celsius above normal. By January 30, it rose further to 18.2 degrees Celsius, which is 6.9 degrees Celsius above normal. Lohegaon reported an even sharper deviation, with minimum temperature recorded as 19.6 degrees Celsius which is 8.3 degrees Celsius above normal. This is the largest temperature departure recorded anywhere in Maharashtra on that day, IMD officials said.

Other areas of Pune city, too, experienced unusually warm nights. Chinchwad and Magarpatta recorded minimum temperatures of 21.5 degrees Celsius and 21.4 degrees Celsius, respectively; while Koregaon Park recorded 20.9 degrees Celsius. According to IMD records, this is the highest minimum temperature observed in these areas since November 2025. On January 30, the minimum temperature in Pune was recorded as 18 degrees Celsius, higher than the seasonal average.

According to the IMD, Maharashtra is likely to witness a gradual increase in minimum temperatures by two to three degrees Celsius over the next three to four days. The trend suggests relatively warmer nights ahead for Pune and other parts of the state.

Meteorologists explained that the rise in night temperatures is linked to the presence of several large-scale weather systems currently affecting the country. As per the IMD’s weather bulletin issued on January 30, a western disturbance in the form of a cyclonic circulation persists over northeast Iran at middle tropospheric levels. In addition, a subtropical westerly jet stream with core winds of around 110 knots at an altitude of 12.6 km above mean sea level is prevailing over northwest India. Further, an upper-air cyclonic circulation is present over the south Kerala coast and its neighbourhood in the lower tropospheric levels while another similar system lies over the Comorin area. The combined influence of these systems has resulted in a gradual rise in minimum temperatures across Maharashtra.

S D Sanap, senior meteorologist at IMD Pune, said that the city is likely to experience mainly clear skies over the next 48 hours although partial clouding may occur during the afternoon or evening. “Foggy conditions are also expected in some areas during early morning hours,” he said.