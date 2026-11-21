Just six weeks after the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) launched direct electric bus services connecting Pune to the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA), the service is facing uncertainty, with online bookings suspended and passengers reporting abrupt cancellations.

The uncertainty extends beyond the MSRTC service. (FILE) more less

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

A Pune passenger was left stranded on November 19 after his scheduled MSRTC bus to NMIA was cancelled without prior intimation. The incident has raised concerns over the reliability of public transport connectivity to the new airport.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

The uncertainty extends beyond the MSRTC service. The Chalo feeder bus service connecting nearby railway stations to the airport has also been discontinued, further limiting public transport options.

Rajesh Kedare, the affected passenger, criticised the corporation for cancelling the service at short notice, saying such decisions could jeopardise flight schedules and cause financial losses.

“It is highly unacceptable that my Pune–Navi Mumbai airport bus was cancelled without any prior intimation. Passengers plan their journeys around public transport schedules, particularly when they have flights to catch. Such sudden cancellations put their flight schedules at risk and can result in financial losses. MSRTC must explain why the service was cancelled and ensure accountability,” he said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} A senior MSRTC official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said online bookings had been suspended because the services were not attracting enough passengers to make operations financially viable. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A senior MSRTC official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said online bookings had been suspended because the services were not attracting enough passengers to make operations financially viable. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

“When we introduced these services, we expected a reasonable number of passengers travelling between Pune, Mumbai and the new airport to use them. However, the response has been below expectations, with low occupancy on several trips. Running buses with very few passengers results in operational losses,” the official said.

The official added that services from Dadar had not been completely discontinued and passengers could visit the bus station to enquire about available buses. The corporation is also considering revising the timetable to make the services more convenient and improve occupancy, he said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The MSRTC launched the first phase of its e-Shivai services to NMIA on October 7, covering Pune, Dadar and Borivali. The Pune–NMIA route was allocated two daily services, one in the morning and another in the afternoon, at a fare of ₹450. The initiative aimed to provide Punekars with a direct, affordable connection to the airport and reduce their dependence on expensive private cabs.

Passenger Akbar Merchant, who flagged the withdrawal of the services, said the recently introduced airport connectivity routes were no longer operating as expected because of inadequate patronage. He indicated that the services could be restored after a revision of the timetable.

Transport minister Pratap Sarnaik said the government would review the performance of the services before deciding on their future.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}