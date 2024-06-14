 Woman injured in accident in Pune - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jun 14, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Woman injured in accident in Pune

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 14, 2024 07:30 AM IST

Woman’s husband later filed a complaint, and a case has been registered for the same under 279, 337 and 338, related to rash and negligent driving. The accused has been arrested, said police

A woman was flung in the air and seriously injured after being hit by a speeding car in Pimpri-Chinchwad at the Swaraj Chowk in MIDC Bhosari police station limits, a video of which went viral on Thursday

According to police officials, the incident was reported on Wednesday in which Rekha Choudhary suffered moderate injuries. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
According to police officials, the incident was reported on Wednesday in which Rekha Choudhary suffered moderate injuries. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

According to police officials, the incident was reported on Wednesday in which Rekha Choudhary suffered moderate injuries.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Later she was later taken to the hospital by the driver himself and is currently undergoing treatment

Shivaji Pawar, deputy commissioner of police of the Pimpri -Chinchwad, said, “Choudhary met an accident with a white Wagon R. She has been admitted to a private hospital and she is in stable condition.”

Woman’s husband later filed a complaint, and a case has been registered for the same under 279, 337 and 338, related to rash and negligent driving. “The accused has been arrested,” said Pawar.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Pune / Woman injured in accident in Pune
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, June 14, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On