Woman injured in accident in Pune

A woman was flung in the air and seriously injured after being hit by a speeding car in Pimpri-Chinchwad at the Swaraj Chowk in MIDC Bhosari police station limits, a video of which went viral on Thursday According to police officials, the incident was reported on Wednesday in which Rekha Choudhary suffered moderate injuries. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Later she was later taken to the hospital by the driver himself and is currently undergoing treatment

Shivaji Pawar, deputy commissioner of police of the Pimpri -Chinchwad, said, “Choudhary met an accident with a white Wagon R. She has been admitted to a private hospital and she is in stable condition.”

Woman’s husband later filed a complaint, and a case has been registered for the same under 279, 337 and 338, related to rash and negligent driving. “The accused has been arrested,” said Pawar.