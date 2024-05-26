Work to dismantle Vishrantwadi FOB to start next week: PMC

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), which plans to dismantle the foot-over bridge (FOB) at Dr Mukundrao Ambedkar Chowk in Vishrantwadi to make way for a new flyover and underpass, has asked the traffic department to make arrangements for traffic diversion so that work can begin in the next couple of days, said officials. The PMC has decided to relocate the existing FOB at the nearby Pratik Nagar Chowk and Shivajinagar to build new pedestrian bridges (HT FILE)

The civic body has also proposed a grade separator at the chowk and the estimated cost of the project is ₹63 crore.

The PMC has decided to relocate the existing FOB at the nearby Pratik Nagar Chowk and Shivajinagar to build new pedestrian bridges.

Ajay Wayse, executive engineer, projects department, PMC, said, “At present, we have disconnected the power supply of the lift and lights at the FOB. We have decided to carry out work at night to avoid traffic congestion during the day as there is heavy traffic flow at the chowk.”

“We have already done soil testing work for the proposed flyover and underpass. The dismantling work will take two to three days. After that, we will carry out actual work on the flyover and underpass,” he said.

The Vishrantwadi flyover is 630.12 meters long and 7 meters wide, supported by 11 pillars. It extends 197.12 meters towards Alandi and 142 meters towards Lohegaon.

Traffic jams are common at Dr Mukundrao Ambedkar Chowk in Vishrantwadi, especially during rush hours, causing delays of 15 to 30 minutes for daily commuters. At the chowk, most vehicles head from Sathe Biscuit to Alandi Road, while some go towards Dhanori, Lohegaon, and Charholi.