Work to move overpass pipelines begins at Chandni chowk
The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has begun work on demolishing the old Chandni chowk bridge, as instructed by chief minister Eknath Shinde
The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has begun work on demolishing the old Chandni chowk bridge, as instructed by chief minister Eknath Shinde. On Wednesday, work to move the pipelines above the chowk overpass was started by NHAI.
There are several service pipelines installed around the chowk, which is a major obstacle coming in way of demolishing the bridge. Hence, work on removing these pipelines is underway on priority basis, said NHAI officials.
The old bridge at Chandni chowk will be demolished between September 12 to 15. The water supply pipelines, electricity service limes and other overpass pipelines are being removed with the help of Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and other departments, said officials.
“Currently, the work of digging roads on both sides of the old bridge is underway, in order to construct the new bridge. The work of the service road near Vedbhavan has also begun after it was stopped for a brief period. The retaining wall work on both sides of the highway is also picking up pace and will be completed before the bridge demolition,” said NHAI Pune project director Sanjay Kadam.
“Apart from that the garbage lying on the service road near Shrungeri Math is being cleared, and soon, the road will be open to public. We are planning to complete the ramp road work from Mulshi to Satara side in the next seven days. The traffic police department and wardens are regulating traffic,” he added.
The instruction of demolishing the bridge comes after CM Shinde’s convoy was stuck in traffic at Chandni chowk last week, and residents approached him with the issue.
-
Revised budget estimates: 2022-23 | GMADA earmarks ₹1,500 cr for land acquisition
The Greater Mohali Area Development Authority has earmarked Rs 1,500 crore for land acquisition and enhanced compensation, for the year 2022-23. GMADA chief administrator Amandeep Bansal said this will be spent on acquisition of land for Eco City 1, 2, IT City, and Aerotropolis (an extension of Aerocity) projects of the Authority. The revised budget estimates for the year 2022-23 stand at ₹5,200-crore, a 30% jump from 2021-2022 when it was ₹4,000-crore.
-
UIET penalised for not refunding student’s fee
The district consumer disputes redressal commission, Chandigarh, has directed University Institute of Engineering and Technology, Panjab University, to refund ₹38,000 taken as fees along with interest. Despite opting out, a seat was allotted to The complainant, Apurv Singhal, a resident of Sector 48 at Chandigarh College Of Engineering and Technology in Sector 26. Singhal told the commission that despite writing numerous emails as well as personal visits, the university didn't refund the fees.
-
PGIMER performs first ever robot assisted stent implant
The advanced cardiac centre of the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research performed the first ever robotically assisted bioresorbable stent implantation on a 47-year-old patient. The patient was suffering from coronary artery disease with 90% stenosis of major coronary arteries. Head of the department of cardiology, Dr Yash Paul Sharma, who performed the surgery with his team added that PGIMER's cardiology department has achieved least mortality (6.8%) in patients with acute coronary syndrome including cardiogenic shock and comorbidities of all age groups.
-
Cable theft at 66KV grid: 50k Kharar resident sans power for 14 hours
As many 50,000 residents of Kharar were without power from 3 pm on Tuesday to 5 am on Wednesday, due to cable theft at the 66 KV grid in Gillco Valley. This affected the 66 KV Gillco and 66 KV Ansal grids, officials said. Kharar sub-division comes under the Ropar circle of Punjab State Power Corporation Limited. As per the record, there is no backup source for both 66 kV grids in Kharar sub division.
-
NCRB report 2021: 88% suicide victims in Chandigarh were earning less than ₹5L per annum
The increasing cost of living seems to be taking toll on low-income groups as 88.33% of those who died by suicide in the city in 2021 were earning less than five lakh per annum, data compiled by the National Crime Records Bureau has revealed. In 2021, there was a slight dip in suicide cases (6.25%), with Chandigarh logging 120 deaths by suicide against 128 in 2020. While 84 victims were men, 36 were women.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics