PUNE: A 39-year-old worker was allegedly shot dead at a water filtration plant in Karegaon’s Sainagar area in Shirur taluka of Pune district early Tuesday morning, with CCTV footage showing two suspected attackers arriving on a motorcycle, police said on Wednesday.

Worker shot dead in Shirur; police search for two attackers

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The deceased has been identified as Hamza Usman Sheikh, who worked at the plant.

According to the police, the incident took place at around 6.30 am, when the two men allegedly shot Sheikh in the head and fled.

The incident in the populated area triggered panic among residents.

The motive behind the killing has not yet been ascertained.

Assistant inspector Anil Morde is conducting the investigation, according to police.