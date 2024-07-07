Youth arrested for raping, filming and blackmailing teenager  

The Uttamnagar police have booked a youth for raping a 17-year-old girl, filming the act and making the video viral on social media. The crime took place at Uttamnagar between December 2022 and March 2023, and a complaint in this regard was lodged by the victim on Friday, July 5. Following the complaint, police have invoked the POCSO Act against the accused who has been arrested. The FIR states that despite knowing that the victim was a minor, Shaikh entered her house when nobody was around and raped her. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

As per police information, the accused, Sohail Taj Shaikh (22), a resident of Yashodip Chowk in Warje Malwadi, was booked under IPC 376, 504, 506 and 507 and relevant sections of the IT Act.

The FIR states that despite knowing that the victim was a minor, Shaikh entered her house when nobody was around and raped her. He then shot her nude frames and later used them to blackmail her and rape her several times. He also sent the video and pictures to her parents and relatives. Once the victim came to know about the viral video, she initiated action against the accused.