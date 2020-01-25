Punjab’s chief election office gets ‘Best state for accessible elections’ award

chandigarh

Updated: Jan 25, 2020 22:03 IST

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has awarded the chief electoral office, Punjab, with the ‘Best state for accessible elections’ award for making elaborate arrangements to facilitate the persons with disabilities (Divyang) voters during the general elections 2019.

President of India Ram Nath Kovind conferred Punjab’s chief electoral officer S Karuna Raju with the coveted award at a National Voter’s Day function in New Delhi on Saturday.

After receiving the award, Raju said the honour was the result of collective efforts of the elections officials and the cooperation from different departments of the state government.