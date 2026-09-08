BJP demands action against Anurag Gupta over JSSC-CGL paper leak case

The opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday demanded legal action against former director general of police (DGP) Anurag Gupta for allegedly destroying crucial digital evidence and shielding culprits involved in the recruitment examination paper leak.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Raising the issue, Leader of the Opposition Babulal Marandi questioned why the state government was not taking action against the former DGP.

“Why is Chief Minister @HemantSorenJMM hesitating to take action against police officer Anurag Gupta, who is surrounded by allegations of influencing the JSSC-CGL case investigation, steering it in the wrong direction, and destroying digital evidence? What exactly was the reason that Anurag Gupta was so determined to disprove the paper leak allegations raised by students? Why were they openly trying to dismiss these allegations in front of the media? Students and the unemployed in Jharkhand are asking these very questions today,” Marandi said in a social media post.

Explaining why action against Gupta was required, Marandi further writes in his message: “How can one possibly trust the CID’s investigation and its impartiality without taking action against an officer whose role itself raises serious questions of influencing the probe?”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Marandi dared CM Soren to take action against Gupta. “Chief Minister, if you have even the slightest concern for the future of millions of unemployed youth in Jharkhand, then don’t be afraid—show some courage. Conduct an impartial investigation into this officer’s role and ensure strict action as per the law if guilt is proven... because if those who tamper with investigations under the cover of uniform are not held accountable, if such people don’t go to jail, then in the future, no officer will ever fear playing games with the youth’s future,” he wrote. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Marandi dared CM Soren to take action against Gupta. “Chief Minister, if you have even the slightest concern for the future of millions of unemployed youth in Jharkhand, then don’t be afraid—show some courage. Conduct an impartial investigation into this officer’s role and ensure strict action as per the law if guilt is proven... because if those who tamper with investigations under the cover of uniform are not held accountable, if such people don’t go to jail, then in the future, no officer will ever fear playing games with the youth’s future,” he wrote. {{/usCountry}}

Read More