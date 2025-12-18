Coal India chief visits gas leak site in Kenduadih amid crisis

Coal India Limited (CIL) chairman B Sairam on Thursday undertook a comprehensive review of the gas emission crisis in Dhanbad’s Kenduadih area and held a series of meetings with technical experts, Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL) officials and the district administration to assess on-ground interventions and future preparedness, people aware of the development said. Coal India Limited chairman B Sairam undertook a comprehensive review of the gas emission crisis in Dhanbad’s Kenduadih area (HT Photo)

On Thursday, BCCL CMD Manoj Kumar Agarwal, director (HR) Murli Krishna Ramaiah, senior technical officers and area administration officials accompanied Sairam to the site, where the CIL chairman interacted with scientists and experts from CIMFR, IIT (ISM) Dhanbad and the Directorate General of Mines Safety (DGMS).

“They briefed him on monitoring systems, gas parameters, borewell drilling operations, and immediate and long-term mitigation strategies. He inspected gas monitoring units and drilling points, reviewed safety protocols being implemented at the site, and discussed the scale of ongoing investigations,” an official close to the developments said.

The official added that the chairman also visited BCCL’s relief camp, where he interacted with medical personnel and families, reviewing emergency preparedness, temporary accommodation facilities and support mechanisms for affected households.

Speaking during the inspection, Sairam said, “Our priority is the safety and well-being of people in the affected locality. We are working closely with technical agencies and the district administration to ensure that monitoring, mitigation and rehabilitation measures continue in a scientific and coordinated manner.”

He added that sustained surveillance and preventive planning were essential for managing the situation.

Later, Sairam met officials of the DGMS to review technical protocols, safety benchmarks and monitoring systems in areas prone to subsurface activity.

“Discussions centred on strengthening preventive mechanisms, expanding technical oversight and ensuring rigorous implementation of safety standards across operational and inhabited areas,” the above-cited official said.

In the evening, the official said, the CIL chairman held a formal meeting with Dhanbad deputy commissioner Aditya Ranjan, in which the two officials discussed basic amenities for residents of Belgarhia township, developed for rehabilitating people from underground fire-affected areas of the Jharia coalfield region.

“Employment, health, education, security and other civic facilities were part of the deliberations. Efforts towards sustainable township development through collaborative initiatives between the administration and Coal India were also reviewed. The meeting included discussions on gas control operations and the coordinated role of district and company agencies in ensuring community safety,” the official concluded.

Sairam’s visit marked one of the highest-level assessments of ongoing efforts, signalling the Centre’s focus on safety, monitoring and rehabilitation in the affected zone.