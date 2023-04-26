Land ‘scam’: ED widens net, raids premises of real estate players in Ranchi, Jamshedpur

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) on Wednesday raided half-a-dozen locations in Jharkhand in connection with its ongoing money laundering probe involving allegedly fraudulent sale of land in the state capital, people aware of the development said. Paramilitary personnel stand guard outside Springdales School during a raid conducted by ED linked to IAS officer Chhavi Ranjan in Ranchi on Wednesday. (ANI)

The raids were conducted at four locations in Ranchi and at least two locations in Jamshedpur linked to real estate players. The two locations raided in Jamshedpur belong to businessmen considered close to IAS officer Chhavi Ranjan, who was questioned in the case on Monday, a source said.

On April 11, the agency had also raided the official and private residences of Ranjan in Ranchi and Jamshedpur. The four locations raided in Ranchi includes a flat of one Bipin Singh in Morhabadi.

Seven persons have been arrested in the case till now, including two government employees, land brokers and others who allegedly fraudulently sold two land plots at premium locations in the state capital, including a 4.5 acre plot in possession of the Indian army.

On April 24, ED had also raided the official residence of Uday Shankar, a government employee presently attached with the chief minister’s office. The agency has called IAS Chhavi Ranjan for questioning again on May 1.