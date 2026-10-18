Ramgarh , Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Sunday performed the post-death ceremony of 'Shraddh' for his mother Rupi Soren at his ancestral village Nemra in Ramgarh district, officials said.

Jharkhand CM performs 'Shraddh' of mother Rupi Soren in ancestral village

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Rupi Soren , the wife of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha founder and former CM, the late Shibu Soren, died while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Ranchi on October 7. Her mortal remains were consigned to flames at Dhekanala Ghat in Nemra on October 8.

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The rituals were held a day after the Dashakarma ritual, and as per tradition, the CM was tonsured.

Thousands of people from different parts of the state reached Nemra to attend 'Sanskar Bhoj' .

The chief minister is himself monitoring all arrangements to ensure that no visitor coming from far-flung areas faces any inconvenience, officials said.

Soren met the guests who arrived in Nemra, accepted their greetings and affection, and expressed gratitude to everyone for standing by him in this hour of grief, they said.

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{{^usCountry}} Jharkhand Mukti Morcha general secretary Fagu Besra said, "Three huge pandals have been erected, each with a sitting capacity of over 1,500 people at a time. Thousands of people from across Jharkhand and neighbouring states have been taking part in the bhoj." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Jharkhand Mukti Morcha general secretary Fagu Besra said, "Three huge pandals have been erected, each with a sitting capacity of over 1,500 people at a time. Thousands of people from across Jharkhand and neighbouring states have been taking part in the bhoj." {{/usCountry}}

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Ramgarh Deputy Commissioner Rituraj told PTI that the administration has made elaborate security arrangements in view of the massive gathering.

Security forces have been deployed, and three helipads have been prepared for the arrival of VIPs and VVIPs.

Separate parking areas for four-wheelers and two-wheelers have been set up at Lukaiyatand, nearly 5 km away from Nemra.

Over 400 e-rickshaws have been arranged to ferry people from the parking ground to Nemra, the DC said.

Political leaders cutting across party lines, supporters and villagers continue to visit Nemra to pay their respects to the Soren family.

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.