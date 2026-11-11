Ranchi, NCW chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar on Wednesday expressed concern over the functioning of Jharkhand Police, alleging that it had not responded to 536 cases pending with the commission.

Jharkhand Police remains unresponsive to 536 cases pending with NCW: Vijaya Rahatkar

She said police had also failed to respond to 15 suo motu cases, including that of tribal activist Nisha Bhagat, who allegedly died by suicide in Ranchi and whose death prompted the commission to take cognisance.

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"The commission is concerned about the functioning of police in Jharkhand. Currently, we have over 536 cases in hand. We have repeatedly been writing to police, asking them to inform us about the actions they have taken in these cases. However, we are yet to receive any response," Rahatkar told reporters here.

She said several serious cases, including Bhagat's death and the alleged rape of a nine-year-old girl, remained unresolved.

"There are more than 15 cases where we have taken suo motu cognisance, yet these also remain pending, with no response provided to us so far. In my view, the relevant authorities need to be extremely sensitive regarding these issues," the National Commission for Women chairperson said.

Rahatkar was in the state on Wednesday to review the progress of the investigation into Bhagat's death.

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{{^usCountry}} She also visited the activist's ancestral village in Gumla district and met her parents. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She also visited the activist's ancestral village in Gumla district and met her parents. {{/usCountry}}

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Bhagat allegedly died by suicide on Friday after going live on Facebook and accusing the Hemant Soren-led state government and land brokers of harassing her.

Rahatkar said Bhagat's parents had levelled serious allegations and sought speedy justice in the case.

"The commission had already informed yesterday that it was visiting Jharkhand in connection with the Nisha Bhagat case. Unfortunately, when we arrived in Gumla, we were unable to meet either the Deputy Commissioner or the SP. We had also requested a meeting with authorities in Ranchi but were not granted time," she claimed.

"Since yesterday, we have been attempting to speak with the DGP to inquire about the action taken and discuss various other cases. But we have received no response from his office," Rahatkar alleged.

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She further claimed that the commission had written to Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Tuesday regarding the case but had received no response.

The NCW chairperson also expressed concern over the absence of a functional State Women's Commission in Jharkhand for the past six to seven years.

"Who is left to work for women in Jharkhand? A commission would stand up for women, hold the system accountable and provide guidance on necessary actions. Unfortunately, there is no such commission here," she said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.