A day before the start of the winter session, Jharkhand assembly Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahto on Thursday chaired an all-party meeting to ensure the smooth functioning of the House, and underlined that all parties have assured cooperation in carrying out legislative business smoothly. Jharkhand Speaker chairs all-party meeting ahead of winter session

The winter session will begin on Friday and conclude on December 11, with five working days scheduled. Representatives from all parties, including chief minister Hemant Soren, Leader of Opposition Babulal Marandi, and parliamentary affairs minister Radhakrishna Kishore, attended the meeting.

“All parties have assured cooperation in the smooth functioning of the House, as everyone understands that the session is important to raise people’s issues,” the Speaker told reporters after the meeting.

“The second supplementary budget for the 2025–26 fiscal year will be tabled during the session, and a discussion on it will also be held,” he said.

Parliamentary affairs minister Kishore said that at the all-party meeting, it was decided that there will be no change in the fixed schedule of the session. “The Leader of Opposition had requested an extension of the time allotted for the debate on the second supplementary budget, which was accepted,” he added.

Kishore further said that cooperation from members of both the ruling and opposition benches was expected to ensure the session proceeds smoothly and proves productive in the interest of the people of the state.

Officials said that besides question hour on all days, the supplementary budget would be tabled on Monday, followed by a general discussion on Tuesday. On Thursday and Friday, a few bills are likely to be tabled, besides private members’ bills on Friday.