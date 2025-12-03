Jharkhand Speaker chairs meeting ahead of winter session of state assembly

Jharkhand assembly Speaker Rabindranath Mahto, during a high-level meeting at his office on Wednesday, directed government officials to provide answers to the accepted short-notice and starred questions of MLAs to the assembly secretariat by 4 pm, a day before the start of the winter session on December 5. Jharkhand assembly Speaker Rabindranath Mahto held a a high-level meeting at his office on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

“The concerned departments must provide the answers to the accepted short-notice and starred questions of the members to the Jharkhand legislative assembly secretariat by 4 pm, one day before the scheduled date. Senior officials should remain present in the officials’ gallery during the session period,” a press release issued from the Speaker’s office quoted him as saying.

The release also quoted the Speaker directing government officials to provide answers to the pending zero-hour notices available to members.

“Answers to the pending zero-hour notices given by the members should be made available, and answers to the accepted attention notices of the members should also be made available in time,” the release stated.

Other directions given during the meeting included ensuring the availability of information regarding bills to be introduced in the assembly, including a letter from the relevant minister and a copy of the bill to the assembly secretariat three days before the scheduled date of introduction, to ensure the timely circulation of copies to members.

Apart from this, the directions included ensuring the availability of five copies of the original Act (including the latest amendments) to the assembly secretariat for its use in case of the introduction of an amendment bill.

The Speaker, the release informed, also provided guidelines regarding the deputation of executive magistrates, security, and vehicle movement.