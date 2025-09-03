Simdega, A minor was killed and two others were injured on Wednesday when a car driven by one of the four occupants dashed against a tree along NH-143 in Jharkhand's Simdega district, police said. Minor killed, 2 injured as car driven by class 9 student hits roadside tree in J'khand

The accident occurred in the morning near Khairan Toli under the Simdega Sadar Police Station limits when the SUV hit the roadside tree, a senior officer said.

Simdega Sadar Police Station officer-in-charge Rohit Kumar told PTI that they got the information around 5.30 am about the SUV driven by a class 9 student colliding with a tree and rushed to the spot.

"One of the minors was found dead on the spot, while two others were seriously injured," he said.

According to locals, the speeding SUV dashed against the tree while the minor driver was trying to save cattle on the road.

"The intensity of the collision was so severe that Sufiyan Khan, around 16 years old, was thrown out of the vehicle and fell into a bush. He died on the spot. Two other occupants of the car - Ayush Prasad and Ankit Kumar - are undergoing treatment at Simdega Sadar Hospital," the police officer said.

The SUV belonged to Aman Topno, a class 9 student, and he was driving the vehicle, accompanied by his friends.

"We could not find Topno on the spot. We suspect that he might have fled the accident site or is undergoing treatment at a private nursing home. We are investigating the incident. The body of Sufiyan Khan, after being declared dead at Simdega Sadar Hospital, has been sent for autopsy," said Rohit Kumar.

The schools are closed due to the Karam festival in Jharkhand on Wednesday, and the youths are suspected to have taken the SUV for a long drive during which the accident took place, the officer said.

"We are trying to ascertain from the parents why they allowed their son to drive the SUV,” said another senior police officer. Simdega Superintendent of Police Mohammed Arshi also blamed the parents for allowing minors to drive four-wheelers.

"We have been constantly carrying out awareness drives against traffic violations and reckless driving in Simdega. But the parents should also be responsible and should not allow their children to drive four-wheelers, which is illegal," Arshi told PTI.

The police are trying to trace the driver of the vehicle and their parents, he added.

