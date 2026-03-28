Vice-President visits Birsa Munda’s birthplace; attends IIM-Ranchi convocation

Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan on Saturday visited Ulihatu, birthplace of Birsa Munda in Khunti district, and paid floral tributes to the tribal icon’s statue, underlining that Bhagwan Birsa Munda’s life and sacrifice continue to inspire generations. Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan visits Ulihatu, birthplace of Birsa Munda in Khunti district, on Saturday. (HT Photo)

During the visit, Radhakrishnan interacted with the descendants of Birsa Munda at Ulihatu.

“After assuming the office of the Vice-President of India, I am deeply moved to once again visit Ulihatu, the sacred birthplace of Bhagwan Birsa Munda. I pay my deepest respects to this great freedom fighter, whose life and sacrifice continue to inspire generations,” the Vice-President posted on social media.

Radhakrishnan also said, “I fondly recall the day I took the oath as the governor of Jharkhand. On that very day, I had travelled to Ulihatu, an experience that remains profoundly meaningful.”

Radhakrishnan was the Governor of Jharkhand between 2023 and 2024. Recalling the Centre’s decision, Radhakrishnan said the visionary decision taken in 2021 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to commemorate November 15, Bhagwan Birsa Munda’s birth anniversary, as Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas has elevated national awareness and pride in our tribal heritage.

“I also had the privilege of being present with the Prime Minister at Khunti when he announced the PM-JANMAN scheme, a transformative initiative aimed at protecting and empowering particularly vulnerable tribal communities,” he added.

Radhakrishnan further said that the two-pronged approach—instilling pride and awareness about the rich legacy and struggles of tribal freedom fighters across generations while simultaneously empowering tribal communities during this Amrit Kaal—truly embodies the realisation of the rights and dignity for which Bhagwan Birsa Munda fought so valiantly.

Radhakrishnan attends IIM-Ranchi’s convocation

The Vice-President arrived at the Ranchi airport earlier in the day and was welcomed by Jharkhand Governor Santosh Gangwar, Union minister Sanjay Seth and state minister Sudivya Kumar.

Later in the day, the Vice President attended the 15th convocation of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Ranchi, where he presented medals to seven outstanding students.

Officials said the Student Citizenship Award and the Professor Ashish Hajela Award for overall excellence were also presented at the programme, adding that a total of 558 degree certificates were awarded during the event.