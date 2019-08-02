Rasoolan Bibi, widow of war hero PVC Abdul Hamid, passes away

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 17:00 IST

Param Vir Chakra awardee Abdul Hamid’s widow, Rasoolan Bibi, 95, passed away in her house in Dhamupur village of Ghazipur district in Uttar Pradesh on Friday. Her family said she had been ill for the past few days.

As the news of her demise spread, a large number of people from different areas visited her house to pay their respects and express grief.

Rasoolan Bibi’s kin said she fell ill around a week back and was taken to a doctor. “He provided some medicines and advised her to consult a physician in Varanasi. We wanted to take her to Varanasi for treatment but she refused to go,” said her grandson Jamil.

He said that she had been taking complete rest in the house and was having all the medicines prescribed by the doctor. Her condition suddenly deteriorated on Friday noon, when she breathed her last, said Jamil.

He is like my son, Rasoolan Bibi had said of Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat

It was at the 52nd anniversary of Vir Abdul Hamid’s martyrdom in Dhamupur village of Ghazipur, on September 10, 2017, when Army Chief General Bipin Rawat had touched Rasoolan Bibi’s feet in a gesture of respect, and she had said, “The General is more like my son”.

The Army Chief, accompanied by his wife Madhulika Rawat and other officials on the dais, had felicitated Rasoolan Bibi, bowed in respect and touched her feet. His gesture was cheered enthusiastically by everyone in the audience.

Later, during an exclusive chat with Hindustan Times on the sidelines of the event, General Rawat had said, “Rasoolan Bibi is more like a mother. I felt as if I was felicitating my mother. Therefore, I bowed before her and touched her feet as a mark of respect to her. It is a matter of great pride and respect to see her at this event.”

The Army Chief had also revealed that Rasoolan Bibi had visited his place in New Delhi three months back and invited him to the event.

“I promised her to come to Dhamupur. I am quite thankful to Rasoolan Bibi for inviting me to the event, as it gave me an opportunity to see the land of the braveheart,” he had said.

General Rawat had also saluted Rasoolan Bibi on the dais, as she looked at him affectionately and presented him with a memento. She also blessed him and wished him good luck.

While interacting with the General at the event, Rasoolan Bibi had asked him: “Babu (as locals affectionately address children), did you drink water and eat anything?” A visibly moved General had nodded in acceptance.

Later she had told HT, “General Rawat is like my son. He touched my feet. This is a great honour for me. I offered my blessings to him and wished him great success on all fronts. I am quite delighted that he visited our place on my invitation. He kept his words.”

She had said that in mid 2017, when she visited the Army Chief in New Delhi, he had been very respectful towards her. “He is very good at heart. Youngsters should learn from the General. How polite he is and how humble he is,” Rasoolan Bibi had said.

At the event, General Rawat had expressed pride at visiting Dhamupur -- a place where a braveheart like Abdul Hamid was born. He had also lauded the contributions of the Ghazipur district to the Armed Forces.

Havildar Abdul Hamid, PVC, was an Indian Army soldier who posthumously received the country’s highest military decoration -- Param Vir Chakra -- for his actions during the Indo-Pakistan War of 1965.

First Published: Aug 02, 2019 17:00 IST