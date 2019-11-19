RSS leader, Shia cleric and others to be honoured at Urdu varsity convocation

cities

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 23:19 IST

LUCKNOW: The fourth convocation of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti Urdu Arabi-Farsi University (Lucknow) to be held on November 21 will be a unique example of Hindu-Muslim unity. Here’s why.

Dr Saeedur Rahman Azmi Nadwi, principal, Darul Uloom Nadwatul Ulama Lucknow and senior RSS leader Dr Indresh Kumar will be conferred with honorary D Litt degree while Shia cleric Maulana Kalbe Jawad Naqvi and religious leader Swami Sarang Mohiley will be awarded honorary PhD Degree in this convocation.

Addressing mediapersons, vice-chancellor, Mahrukh Mirza on Tuesday said as per the directions of Governor Anandiben Patel, 50 students (25 girls, 25 boys) from primary schools will be invited to the convocation ceremony.

He said in adherence to the UGC letter all teachers of the university will wear khadi and hand-woven clothes during the convocation. The dress code for this convocation is maroon khadi sarees for female teachers, beige sherwani and white churidaar for male teachers, said the V-C.

Girl students will wear white salwar suit with maroon dupatta and boys will wear white kurta-pyjama.

He said 65 medals will be given to 55 meritorious students. The number of gold medal is 29, which will be given to 18 boys and 11 girls.