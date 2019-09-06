Sangrur couple commits suicide after uploading video on social media

cities

An unmarried young couple committed suicide by shooting themselves with a 12-bore rifle at Gujran village, 25km from Sangrur, on Wednesday night after uploading a video on social media saying no one was responsible for their death.

A 25-year-old Jat Sikh and 20-year-old Dalit woman from Gujran village were reportedly in a relationship. The cause is not clear and their families denied of having information about any possible relationship between them, police said.

The incident came to light on Thursday morning after which a police team led by Dirba deputy superintendent of police William Jeji reached the spot.

Jeji said the incident took place in the man’s fields. They uploaded the video on social media before committing suicide, said the police.

“A bullet hit the girl in her abdomen and the man got two shots on his neck,” the DSP said.

“We are going from this world. I appeal the police not to torture my family and friends. I have troubled by family and I apologise for that. Love you all my friends,” the man said in the video.

“My rivals should not think that I am ending my life out of fear. I have some personal problems,,” he said in the video.

The woman, a student of BA final year, was suffering from some disease, according to local residents.

The bodies were handed over to the families after post-mortem and the police have started inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

“We have recorded statements of both the families. Action will be taken if we find something suspicious,” Dirba station house officer Major Singh.

