SDMC makes it mandatory for meat shops, restaurants to mention halal or jhatka

SDMC makes it mandatory for meat shops, restaurants to mention halal or jhatka

cities Updated: Dec 24, 2020, 23:53 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

New Delhi: The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) on Thursday passed a proposal regarding mandatory mention of halal or jhatka for the meat being served at restaurants. This order will also be applicable at meat shops in SDMC area.

The proposal, cleared by the standing committee, will now be sent to the House for final approval.

“There are thousands of restaurants in 104 wards of four zones falling under South Delhi Municipal Corporation. Out of these meat is served in about 90% of restaurants but it is not mentioned whether the meat being served by the restaurants is halal or jhatka. Similarly, the meat shops also do not make the distinction.... Therefore, this meeting resolves that this direction be given to restaurants and meat shops that writing/mentioning jhatka or halal has been made mandatory,” the resolution stated.

In August 2018, the East Delhi municipal corporation had also passed a similar resolution. However, there is no such practice in place in the North Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Narendra Chawla, leader of the House in SDMC, said that it was the right of the consumer to know what type of food he or she is consuming.

“You may find halal or jhatka meat written on the meat shops but such a practice is rare in restaurants. Many people do not eat jhatka meat and similarly many don’t eat halal meat but in restaurants you cannot tell the meat type being served. So it is a healthy practice to mention what kind of meat is being served at the restaurants,” Chawla said.

