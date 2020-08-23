Security guard held for bank robbery in Mohali

cities

Updated: Aug 23, 2020 00:38 IST

The security guard of an Axis Bank branch in Parch village of Mullanpur, Mohali, was arrested within 24 hours of him looting ₹10.44 lakh from the same bank at gunpoint.

Accused Baljit Singh will be produced in the court on Sunday. The whole loot along with the weapon were recovered, police said.

“The accused committed the robbery for easy money. On his disclosure, the money and the .315 bore country-made pistol and four live cartridges were recovered from a hotel room near Sarangpur village in Chandigarh,” said superintendent of police (SP, rural) Ravjot Kaur Grewal.

“He had checked into a hotel room where he had planned to stay for a couple of days after committing the crime,” she added.

The robbery was committed at 11:30am on Friday when the bank manager Aman Gagneja was alone at the bank, while the other staff including deputy manager Amanpreet Singh, cashier Priyanka Sharma, and assistant manager Manpreet Singh were out.

The security guard at around 11:20am asked the bank manager for a short leave on the pretext of taking his son to buy medicine. Ten minutes later, a man with his face covered and wearing a white kurta pajama entered the branch. He locked Gagnega and a peon in a room and walked out with ₹10,44,400 from the cash chest. He even lowered the shutter while leaving.