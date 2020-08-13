e-paper
Home / Cities / Several parts of Mohali see waterlogging after downpour

Several parts of Mohali see waterlogging after downpour

cities Updated: Aug 13, 2020 19:11 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mohali
A waterlogged street in Sector 77 in Mohali on Thursday. (HT PHOTO)
         

Thursday morning’s downpour left several parts of Mohali waterlogged, with Phase 4, 5, 3B1, 3B2, Sector 76 and 77 remaining the worst hit. At many places, residents had to call the fire tenders to pump out water from the streets.

Former Congress councillor Kuljit Singh Bedi said he used the water pumping system to drain out water from the streets and parks in his area. “Every time there is heavy rain, residents get terrified and start ringing us. They suffered massive losses during the 2017 flooding. This time, we installed water pumping sets at key points to drain the water.”

Surinder Singh, another former councillor of Mohali, said, “In some areas of Sector 76 and 77, waterlogging was up to three-feet high. At some places, rainwater entered houses but as the downpour was not prolonged, residents were saved from heavy losses.”

Even in Aerocity, waterlogging was witnessed on vacant plots.

Vinod Sharma, president of the Aerocity Welfare Society, said, “On one hand GMADA is fining people for non-construction, on the other hand, it is carrying out any maintenance. Water can be seen accumulated on most vacant plots here.”

Ashok Gehlot counters BJP, says will seek trust vote. House meets tomorrow
‘Lies, half-truths’: India rebuts Pak charges on J&K, China’s media blanks it out
Don’t read too much into it, says Pak army on Gen Bajwa’s Saudi mission
‘Truly historic moment’: Trump announces peace agreement between Israel and UAE
Covid-19 vaccine production may start in early 2021, says AstraZeneca
No objection if SC transfers Sushant Singh Rajput’s case to CBI: Rhea Chakraborty
Three-day old baby in Tripura dies after swab taken for Covid-19 test, govt orders probe
‘Defence Ministry estimates 4 lakh crore orders in 5-7 years’: Rajnath Singh
