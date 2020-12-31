e-paper
SPPU organises lecture series of Noble laureate and ex-president of Royal Society of Chemistry

SPPU organises lecture series of Noble laureate and ex-president of Royal Society of Chemistry

cities Updated: Dec 31, 2019 21:13 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Pune Savitribai Phule Pune University's (SPPU) centre for innovation incubation and linkages along with department of Interdisciplinary Studies has organised lecture series of two eminent scientists, Sir Richard Roberts, Noble laureate and Prof Dominic Tildesley, former president, Royal Society of Chemistry.

The lecture series will be held on January 8 at 10 am at the Chandrashekhar Auditorium, Inter-University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics (IUCAA) on SPPU campus. The lectures are for invitees. Roberts will talk on "Pathway to Nobel Prize". He is a United Kingdom national. He is from the field of Physiology (Medicine) and represents New England Biolabs, Beverly. In this talk, he will briefly describe how he became interested in Science and how he almost became a professional billiards player. 

Prof Tildesley is a world-leading expert in computer modelling and simulation, with experience across academia and industry, and has been a member of the Royal Society of Chemistry for more than 40 years. From a young age, he was interested in Chemistry, instilled in him by his family. 

Researchers from SPPU, researchers from 10 research labs in Pune and company representatives associated with the field of sciences have been invited for the lecture series. Though the lecture series if for invitees, interested people can contact on info.iil@unipune.ac.in

