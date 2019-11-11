e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 11, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Nov 12, 2019

Students, JNU admin at loggerheads since September

cities Updated: Nov 11, 2019 21:42 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

New Delhi

The day-long protest by Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students on Monday was an extension of an ongoing tussle between them and the varsity administration over different issues.

The JNU Students’ Union (JNUSU) has been at loggerhead with the administration ever since their election in September this year. Issues like pending recognition of the union, new hostel draft manual, curbs on access to some areas of the campus during night hours and administration’s order to vacate the JNUSU office have often pitted the students against the varsity management.

“The administration is not inviting the students’ union member for any important meeting citing the fact that the union is not notified. This may be a long term plan of the administration to keep the students’ representative away from all decision makings. However, as per the Lyngdoh committee recommendations, we are an elected students’ union,” said JNUSU general secretary Satish Yadav.

JNU Dean of Students’ Welfare Umesh Kadam last month issued a notice asking the union to vacate their office. Explaining the reason behind the move, a senior university official had then said, “The students’ union results were announced arbitrarily by the election committee this year. The election committee had submitted the results with dean of students’ welfare office in a sealed envelope following a stay from the high court on disclosing the results. However, when the court lifted the stay, the election committee did take the submitted result back from the authority and announced it. “

However, the students protested the move and did not allow the administration to lock the office.

The university witnessed another round of protest by students on October 20 over the administration’s decision of making Parthasarathy Rocks or PSR— a popular hangout spot on campus — out of bounds. The administration issued a notice saying that the area will remain closed to avoid any “untoward action”. The administration had also accused students of breaking the gate of PSR complex.

The JNUSU had organised a night-vigil to protest the move and unlocked the area on October 19. Following this, the administration issued notices to current and former presidents of the JNUSU.

The tussle between the students and the administration intensified, when the varsity’s hostel committee passed the new hostel manual during a meeting on October 28, without inviting JNUSU members. The students’ union had immediately called for a university strike and has been demanding a rollback of the manual since.

The administration issued multiple notices requesting the students’ to call off the strike. The dean of all the schools in JNU also issued a statement on Friday requesting students to resume academic activities at the campus.

top news
Shiv Sena can’t get deal over the line, Governor invites NCP
Shiv Sena can’t get deal over the line, Governor invites NCP
BJP to ‘wait and watch’ as Shiv Sena scrambles to shore up numbers
BJP to ‘wait and watch’ as Shiv Sena scrambles to shore up numbers
Shiv Sena seeks more time in meeting with governor Koshyari, request denied
Shiv Sena seeks more time in meeting with governor Koshyari, request denied
‘Your job is to...’: Nikki Haley advises immigrants in the US
‘Your job is to...’: Nikki Haley advises immigrants in the US
In his reply to query on Sena-BJP ties, Arvind Sawant drops a big hint
In his reply to query on Sena-BJP ties, Arvind Sawant drops a big hint
Snubbed by Greg Chappell, honed by MS Dhoni: The Deepak Chahar story
Snubbed by Greg Chappell, honed by MS Dhoni: The Deepak Chahar story
People in a Kerala family have died mysteriously for 26 yrs. Now, some answers
People in a Kerala family have died mysteriously for 26 yrs. Now, some answers
Maharashtra deadlock l ‘Last nail in Shiv Sena’s coffin’: Gautam Gambhir
Maharashtra deadlock l ‘Last nail in Shiv Sena’s coffin’: Gautam Gambhir
trending topics
Kapil DevShiv SenaWhatsAppOnion pricesAmitabh BachchanSamsung Galaxy S11Ranveer SinghAyushmann KhurranaJNUGuru Nanak Jayanti QuotesHyderabad Train Accident

don't miss

latest news

India News

cities