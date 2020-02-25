e-paper
Takht jathedar seeks probe into Delhi violence

He made the statement immediately after his return from Pakistan. The jathedar, along with 12 other Sikhs, had gone to Pakistan to take part in a function to observe the anniversary of the Nankana Sahib massacre on February 21.

Feb 25, 2020
Amritsar
Amritsar The acting jathedar of Akal Takht Giani Harpreet Singh on Tuesday sought probe into the ongoing Delhi violence that has coincided with the visit of US President Donald Trump. At least 10 people have been killed in the national capital in the violence over the past two days.

“See, when Bill Clinton (the then US president) had come to India in 2000, 36 Sikhs were killed in Jammu and Kashmir, and, now, when Trump is around, Delhi is burning. It should be probed why India sees violence whenever a US president is around?” he said.

The jathedar said, “We talked to the Pakistan government and they agreed to open two gurdwaras — named after Shaheed Bhai Taru Singh and Bhai Money Singh (both Sikh martyers). The shrines will be opened after renovation.”

On being asked if he was satisfied with the apology of director general of police (DGP) for his Kartarpur remark, he said, “His mistake is very big and should step down on moral ground. The statement has hurt the sentiments of Sikh community,” adding, “I have spent five days in Pakistan and I have not become a terrorist. How can a person become a terrorist spending some hours there?”

On minorities’ condition in Pakistan, he said, “Minorities in Pakistan, especially the Sikh community, are safe and at peace. We met several Sikhs and no one complained of any type of persecution.”

Earlier, the jathedar had said that Pakistan was a safe country and maximum Sikhs from India should visit all historic gurdwaras there.

The jathedar had also met the family of a Sikh girl of Nankana Sahib who was allegedly abducted, forcibly converted to Islam and married to a Muslim youth in Pakistan. “They informed me that the girl is under some pressure,” he said.

On the row over Ranjit Singh Dhadrianwale’s interpretation of Gurbani and Sikh history, the Jathedar reiterated that he should appear before the five-member committee.

