Ghaziabad , A team of doctors led by Ghaziabad chief medical officer visited the residence of Harish Rana, a day after the Supreme Court permitted passive euthanasia of the 31-year-old comatose for more than a decade. Team of doctors, CMO visit residence of comatose man in UP's Ghaziabad

Harish's father, Ashok Rana, told PTI that the family was currently discussing the situation with medical officials and had not fixed a timeline for shifting him to the AIIMS.

"The CMO visited us today with a team of doctors, and we are currently discussing the situation. We cannot say when my son might breathe his last. It could be a week or 15 days," he said, adding that the family would not disclose any schedule regarding the move to AIIMS.

Responding to questions about financial assistance announced by authorities, Ashok Rana said he was not considering any help at the moment.

"I do not want to take any help at this time. I haven't even thought about it. I will consider these matters only after my son's earthly journey is complete," he said.

Meanwhile, District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar Madar on Thursday said that the state government had approved financial assistance of ₹10 lakh for the family from the Chief Minister's discretionary fund.

He added that a permanent shop would also be allotted to the family free of cost, as their financial condition had deteriorated over the past 12 years due to the prolonged medical care required for Harish.

Kumar, along with other senior district officials, met the family on Wednesday at the direction of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and assured the family of support.

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court allowed passive euthanasia for Harish, who has been in a permanent vegetative state since 2013 after suffering severe head injuries in a fall from the fourth floor of his paying guest accommodation.

In its order, the apex court also directed that Harish be shifted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences , where the withdrawal of life-sustaining treatment and palliative care would be carried out in accordance with the legal guidelines laid down for passive euthanasia.

