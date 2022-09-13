Telangana: 800-year old banyan tree gets new lease of life with 2 cr MPLAD fund

TRS Rajya Sabha MP Joginapally Santhosh Kumar has announced ₹2 crore from his MPLAD fund for the preservation of the 800-year-old giant banyan tree 'Pillalamarri' in Telangana's Mahbubnagar district.

The MP said that it was the responsibility of the people to conserve the tree, which has a historical aspect attached.

The Green India Challenge Founder congratulated state Tourism Minister Srinivas Goud for preserving Pillalamarri. The parliamentarian, also the chairman of the Green India Foundation, thanked the district administration for saving the giant banyan tree.

He congratulated the state's tourism minister Srinivas Goud for protecting the tree "like his own children".

The parliamentarian further said that it was commendable that Srinivas Goud took a special initiative to take care of the tree from when he first became an MLA.

Notably, saline drip treatment was provided to preserve the historic tree. All the roots of the 800-year-old tree were taken care of, which managed to give it a new lease of life.

"It is a pleasure to see that the Pillalamarri tree, which was on the verge of extinction, is now flourishing in green," Santosh said.

Srinivas Goud and Santhosh Kumar also took selfies after inaugurating the Pillalamarri junction at Mettugadda and Pillalamarri crossroads.

