e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 15, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Three feared dead in Latehar, one body recovered

Three feared dead in Latehar, one body recovered

Strong currents at the confluence of two rivers at Kechki Sangam swept away three men

cities Updated: Sep 15, 2020 17:11 IST
Vishal Sharma
Vishal Sharma
Hindustan Times, Latehar
         

Strong currents at the confluence of two rivers at Kechki Sangam swept away three men near a famous tourist spot in Jharkhand’s Daltonganj on Tuesday. Local residents managed to fish out dead body of one of the men, Niraja Prasad, near Bakhari village a couple of hours later.

Prasad was a resident of Redma locality in Daltonganj town. Two other missing men were identified as Abhinav and Sonu.

Sub divisional police officer Amarnath said, “A party of seven boys had come from Daltonganj. When one of them started drowning, two others rushed to help him. But they too were swept away in the strong currents. Others raised an alarm. Locals present nearby rushed to help but they were all gone.” He added later one dead body was retrieved. “The search operation is in full swing to find out the remaining two bodies.”

tags
top news
Any serious situation along LAC will impact India-China bilateral ties: Rajnath Singh
Any serious situation along LAC will impact India-China bilateral ties: Rajnath Singh
Pak parliament extends ordinance to enable Jadhav to appeal conviction
Pak parliament extends ordinance to enable Jadhav to appeal conviction
India sheds reluctance in engaging Taliban at the Doha intra-Afghan talks
India sheds reluctance in engaging Taliban at the Doha intra-Afghan talks
India, UK working on roadmap to strengthen partnership: Harsh Shringla
India, UK working on roadmap to strengthen partnership: Harsh Shringla
Kangana Ranaut seeks Rs 2 crore from BMC for damaging her bungalow
Kangana Ranaut seeks Rs 2 crore from BMC for damaging her bungalow
India inflicted heavy casualties on Chinese forces at Galwan: Rajnath Singh
India inflicted heavy casualties on Chinese forces at Galwan: Rajnath Singh
AAP propped by BJP-RSS to bring down UPA government: Rahul Gandhi
AAP propped by BJP-RSS to bring down UPA government: Rahul Gandhi
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Parliament Monsoon Session LiveCoronavirus Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 TallyRahul GandhiDelhi sero surveyKangana RanautSushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In