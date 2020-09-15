Three feared dead in Latehar, one body recovered

cities

Updated: Sep 15, 2020 17:11 IST

Strong currents at the confluence of two rivers at Kechki Sangam swept away three men near a famous tourist spot in Jharkhand’s Daltonganj on Tuesday. Local residents managed to fish out dead body of one of the men, Niraja Prasad, near Bakhari village a couple of hours later.

Prasad was a resident of Redma locality in Daltonganj town. Two other missing men were identified as Abhinav and Sonu.

Sub divisional police officer Amarnath said, “A party of seven boys had come from Daltonganj. When one of them started drowning, two others rushed to help him. But they too were swept away in the strong currents. Others raised an alarm. Locals present nearby rushed to help but they were all gone.” He added later one dead body was retrieved. “The search operation is in full swing to find out the remaining two bodies.”